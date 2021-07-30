© Cole BURSTON / AFP



Millions of dollars that were supposed to go to Canadian residential school survivors as part of a 2005 settlement were reportedly spent by the Catholic Church on lawyers, fundraising, administration costs and unapproved loans.Under the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement (IRSSA) between the Canadian federal government, indigenous representatives and the various church bodies that operated the schools, more than Can$3 billion (US$2.4 billion) has been paid to compensate survivors, as of March 2021.Now, court documents accessed by CBC news reportedly contradict the church's claims. A federal government "factum" document that summarized the evidence from the 2015 court case pointed toThe church had also not filed its mandatory annual financial statements to the government until 2012 - five years after IRSSA went into effect in 2007, according to the documents seen by the CBC.From the Can$29-million cash payment, some $2.7 million (US$2.1 million) was reportedly paid to lawyers and an additional $2.3 million (US$1.84 million) was spent on administration expenses - something no other church group claimed.As well, Can$1.6 million (US$1.28 million) was claimed as donations made to projects related to indigenous issues. These projects were not covered in the approval process and no explanation or invoices have reportedly been provided to back these claims.Federal government lawyers had also asked the judge to declare the church had not fulfilled its obligations and order an independent review of the expenses, among other recommendations.However, ahead of the 2015 hearing on the case, the judge approved a controversial $1.2 million (US$962,418) church buyout proposal and the case was closed without it having to justify any expenditure.A Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) official told CBC news that it is "committed to continue engaging and listening" but declined to comment on the issue.In recent months, more than 1,000 unmarked graves believed to belong to indigenous children have been found at former residential school sites across the country. The discoveries have prompted public anger over the failure of government and church bodies to properly address what has been termed as a "cultural genocide."