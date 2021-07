© REUTERS/Dennis Owen



heavily censored and removed from Google search results

Why now?

The reprehensible issue of what many deem "mass murder" of indigenous children in Canada's Catholic school system has been in global headlines in recent weeks. But this should have been in the headlines decades ago.The nearly 1,000 bodies of indigenous children in mass graves were recently found by ground-penetrating radar, said the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations (FSIN) and the Cowessess First Nation.The vandalism continued on Canada Day, with another 10 churches in Calgary targeted.The premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, denounced the vandalization of an African Evangelical Church, noting that the congregation is "made up entirely of new Canadians, many of whom came here as refugees fleeing countries where Churches are often vandalized & burned down."After Prime Minister Trudeau spoke of "reconciliation" and how "our relationship with indigenous peoples" has evolved, people rightly called out the government of Canada for empty talk, noting indigenous communities around the country frequently lack clean drinking water. Then, there's the issue that aside from an official apology,It addressed the "Truth and Reconciliation Commission" carried out by the government and churches, calling it "a rapid in-house response by church and state designed to present their own self-serving narrative of their Indian residential schools crimes," noting it "was created by the same institutions of church and state that were responsible for the residential school crimes being investigated."While I fully stand with the push for justice for the manifold crimes committed against the indigenous peoples in what is now Canada, I do wonder, why is this making headlines now? It's not like these are new revelations.Ostensibly the reason these mass graves are in the news now is due to their recent discovery. But, others point out that indigenous have for decades said there were mass graves, but were met with silence.This is just one of, I'm sure, countless examples over the years, decades even, of calls to investigate the missing children and the criminal practices of the schools they were forced into.So, while it would seem a good thing that the media is highlighting the issue of the barbaric 'residential schools', the fact that the media - and not just Canadian, but global media - is covering this should make us take pause. These are the same outlets that sold us WMDs in Iraq, chemical weapons in Syria, and innumerable lies to justify wars and invasions against sovereign nations.Again, for me, the question is, why now is Canada discussing this issue? I don't know the answer to that, but before getting swept up in toppling statues for 'justice', it is worth considering this and whether justice is really served by vandalization and the PM's empty words.Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett