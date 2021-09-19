NewsReal on Facebook

A steady trickle of media reports about shortages in food, energy and supplies, and increases in prices across the board, has recently become more of a gushing leak - a leak that threatens serious economic consequences for people everywhere.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall take stock of such reports, track their likely origin to government lockdowns, and warn that things may come to a head very soon.In going along with officials' response to the pandemic, people traded temporary loss of freedom for continued prosperity. Ironically, both are now being lost...** Podcast commences at 00:02:09 **01:22:53— 56.9 MBIf The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.