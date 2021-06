© Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP



The discovery of 215 bodies at a residential school shocked Canada. But indigenous parents have long been seen as unworthy by the authorities, and the 'atrocity tale' narrative that persists around schools prevents any change.Since the horrifying news broke this week that the bodies of 215 children have been found at Kamloops Residential School in the Canadian province of British Columbia, there have been increasing calls for 'greater accountability' and a nationwide search for more graves.The separation of indigenous children from their parents is still happening at an alarming rate. Despite comprising 7% of the population of Canadian children , indigenous children make up 52% of children in care. Yet, when news broke of the gruesome discovery at the Kamloops school, a predictable narrative began to emerge: however indirectly, all indigenous people are essentially traumatised by experiences in these schools.In this way, the wicked issues faced by indigenous people have come to be understood through pop psychological theories of emotional trauma and outdated 'cyclic' theories of social problems. As one young indigenous woman put it, "We're still experiencing the effects of the residential school from our parents and grandparents. We're all damaged, and we'll pass it on to our children, so it will never end."But the belief that indigenous women were incapable of taking care of children and could not possibly raise the next generation of good, well-mannered, liberal citizens was precisely the rationale that led to their removal to residential schools in the first place.It is worthwhile to remember that while large numbers of children were taken to residential schools, not everyone was. And not everyone views themselves as irreparably scarred from the experience. Yet this narrative of the 'traumatised' indigenous victim has become so prevalent that one school's homework assignment to find 'positive stories' of residential schools was met with uproar Only one narrative is allowed, and indeed widely invited - the atrocity tale, that lives and indeed whole successive generations are forever marked, and even utterly ruined, at the hands of the colonising state. Yet, this narrative is not the only one that indigenous people would like to articulate. But it's the only one most people want to hear.It may not be cynical to say that this is by design. Representatives of the Canadian government are quick to self-flagellate. Atrocity tales offer endless photo ops for officials like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to wipe tears from their eyes.But they also allow the Canadian government to draw a line under the past and say, "This was the bad old government. The government of today is enlightened." When they act now, they truly do act on the basis of kindness and with the best interests of indigenous people at their heart.But this is not the case. There is demonstrable continuity between the actions of past governments and those of the present.By Ashley Frawley, Senior Lecturer in Sociology and Social Policy at Swansea University and the author of Semiotics of Happiness: Rhetorical Beginnings of a Public Problem. Follow her on Twitter @Ashleyafrawley