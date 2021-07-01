© Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS



The Lower Kootenay Band in British Columbia says a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school.It says the search found the remains in unmarked graves, some as shallow as 90 centimetres to 1.2 metres.Cowessess First Nation last week said ground-penetrating radar had detected 751 unmarked graves at the former Marieval Indian Residential School east of Regina, a few weeks after what are believed to be the remains of 215 children were found at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.