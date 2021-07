Two people have been killed and five others are still missing after an explosion at a chemical park in the German city of Leverkusen.More than thirty people were injured in the blast, including three "seriously," the municipality said in a statement "My thoughts go to the injured and their relatives. The search for the missing is still going on at full speed. Unfortunately,, " said the site operator's manager Lars Friedrich.The explosionin Leverkusen, a city in the western North Rhine-Westphalia region. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.The municipality said thatGermany's Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance had classified the explosion as "an extreme threat".Around 360 emergency services staff were deployed to assist local authorities, the municipality said, including a fire brigade from Cologne, about 20 kilometres south. Several major roads nearby were also partially closed.Authorities had called for people to keep windows and doors closed and to keep clear of the Bürrig district where the Chempark is located, but the area has now been given the all-clear.Local fire services said that had been testing the air throughout the city for toxins but said that they remained "inconspicuous".But residents have still been advised to avoid carrying soot particles into their homes and remove footwear outdoors.