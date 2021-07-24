"So far there is no evidence based on, from our intelligence people, that Russia is involved, though there is evidence that the actors' ransomware is in Russia. They have some responsibility to deal with this."

"We strictly deny the involvement of Russian government agencies in attacks 'on government and private facilities in the United States and abroad.'" Besides, it's high time to put things in order on the American soil, from where constant attacks on critical infrastructure in Russia emerge."

Representatives from Russia and the US have already held four rounds of discussions over cybersecurity, it was revealed on Thursday.On the topic of Russian-American dialogue on urgent nuclear issues, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov explained that Moscow has spoken to the new US administration four times about the subject, but he did not reveal any results.The revelation came after Ryabkov was asked a question regarding a recent announcement that the two countries had made contact about the issue. However,For example, in May Biden said that Moscow bears "some responsibility" for a ransomware attack that crippleda network that transits fuel between the Gulf Coast and the New York Harbor area.Biden said:In June, when the US president met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the two leaders agreed to expand discussions on cybersecurity. In particular,Earlier this month, theafter the US government published a document saying that Moscow was behind cyberattacks on both government bodies and private business.