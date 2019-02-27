Puppet Masters
Russian national security chief: Russia willing to work with US on cybersecurity, but they're still stalling
RT
Wed, 27 Feb 2019 20:21 UTC
"On our part, we are prepared to dialogue with our Western partners, once there is responsiveness and a real interest in solving the issues we have accumulated," Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview.
He added that at the moment there is virtually no progress in this regard. "The US suggested discussing the problems in 2018, but then they derailed a planned Russian-American interagency consultation by failing to send a delegation to Geneva."
The American government accuses Russia of interfering in its domestic affairs by hacking Democrat party officials and leaking stolen emails during the 2016 campaign. Moscow denies the allegations and says unlike Washington, it strictly follows the principle of non-interference.
Reader Comments
Latest News
Quote of the Day
If we define an American fascist as one who in case of conflict puts money and power ahead of human beings, then there are undoubtedly several million fascists in the United States.
There are probably several hundred thousand if we narrow the definition to include only those who in their search for money and power are ruthless and deceitful.
Recent Comments
Welcome to the toilet state of the Ukraine. Hey everybody! Wanna do the US Toddie thing? Step right up to your future. Maybe with a Libyan twist....
Here's a typical article ... [Link] Paragraphs on how Veselnitskaya got into the country several times before June, followed by several paragraphs...
Not clear how Veselnitskaya got her visa but its pretty clear that is was not arranged by Trump! Before June 2016, Veselnitskaya was allowed entry...
More WORTHLESS shit from the democrats.... Liberals are an embarrassment to the United States.
Kudos to Border Security trying to keep the country safe.
Comment: There's a simple reason the U.S. won't cooperate with the Russians on cybersecurity: they're the biggest cyber-criminals on the planet, and any treaty on the subject would automatically put them in violation of whatever the terms would be. Just like with the INF, the Americans accuse the Russians of violations when they themselves are the ones acting in bad faith.