© AFP via Getty Images



A Hollywood producer was arrested Thursday for allegedly running "an extensive and far-reaching" prostitution ring — which he hid for years using his moviemaking company, federal prosecutors said.Dillon Jordan — who backed the 2018 Maggie Gyllenhaal drama The Kindergarten Teacher — is accused of pimping women to Johns across the US for at least seven years, between 2010 and 2017, according to an indictment filed in the Southern District of New York.Jordan, 49, allegedly used his movie production company and a supposed California-based event-planning firm to hide the proceeds from the sex-sales, according to the court papers unsealed Thursday.The pervy producer is said to have partnered up with a UK-based madam, "by sharing and referring customers and prostitutes" with her, the indictment states."As alleged, for years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and far-reaching prostitution business, using a purported event planning company and a movie production company to conceal the proceeds he made from exploiting women," Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement."Now the party is over and the film is a wrap."Jordan, who founded production company PaperChase Films in 2013, has made several films starring A-listers, including 2019's The Kid with Ethan Hawke and The Kindergarten Teacher, which won a directing award at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018.He was nabbed in San Bernardino County on a slew of charges, including enticement, use of interstate commerce to promote unlawful activity and money laundering, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.Jordan was expected to appear before a judge in the Central District of California later Thursday.His defense attorney didn't immediately return a request for comment.