"The D.C. Act is an unconscionable intrusion on the rights and liberty of parents and children. As the Supreme Court held, 'The liberty interest at issue in this case — the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children — is perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by this Court.'"

"The D.C. Act contains several provisions designed to deceive parents and hide that the child has been vaccinated against parental judgment, authority or religious convictions."

but not to parents.

"seek reimbursement, without parental consent, directly from the insurer,"

The D.C. Act has dire implications for the health of children. If parents do not know their child was vaccinated at school, they may not recognize vaccine adverse reactions. Serious adverse reactions require immediate medical treatment and are contraindications to further vaccination. Also, if the family doctor is unaware the child was vaccinated at school, additional vaccines may be administered too close in time to those given at school. Vaccine manufacturers, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and government public health authorities publish strict warnings about the timing of vaccines. Children are typically unaware of their family medical history and any inherent contraindications to vaccines.

Now, parents are fighting back.It went into effect on March 19, 2021. On Monday, the Children's Health Defense (CHD) and the Parental Rights Foundation filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for D.C.,The plaintiffs are four parents who have minor children attending public school in D.C. andCHD president and general counsel Mary Holland stated:According to CHD The act requires health care personnel toIt also has subsectionsadding thatEssentially, the law permits an eleven-year-old to override his or her parents' written directive that they don't want their child vaccinated, and then the child's school will falsify and withhold vaccine records from the parents. Moreover, the health care providers who vaccinate children against parental wishes will be paid by the parents' health insurance company, but the parents will receive no documentation of this.In 1986, Congress enacted the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act in response to a growing number of lawsuits alleging vaccine injuries. The Vaccine Act and the subsequent Supreme Court decision Bruesewitz v. Wyeth protects Those injured by vaccines are required to seek compensation from the governmentIn order to minimize injury and save money, the Vaccine Act requires that parents are provided with Vaccine Information Statements, vaccine records, and directions for reporting vaccine adverse events to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System The Vaccine Injury Statements give parents information necessary to meet informed consent requirements, and include how to recognizeThe Children's Health Defense explains, the consequences of the D.C. act, which violates the Vaccine Act, are "dire.":"The D.C. Act is reckless, unconstitutional, and needlessly endangers children's lives by stripping away parental protection and the protection of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986," stated Holland.