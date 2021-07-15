"I've never heard of woke coke but I can tell you, no one in Colombia produces cocaine 'ethically.'



"The trade inevitably involves bloodshed, the destabilization of communities and an appalling cycle of violence. If demand goes up, so does production and the cycle of destruction continues. What you call fair trade cocaine is only going to bring more greed and bloodshed," Villota said.

"'They say, 'It's fine, it's fine, I know it's sustainable, we're actually putting back into the countryside.' When you look back on the hypocrisy, it's bulls**t," she added.

Megacorporations are profiting from being "woke," and now the black market is following suit. Drug dealers in the UK are marking up cocaine prices for "ethically sourced cocaine."UK drug policy expert Neil Woods said drug dealers had touted woke coke as ethically sourced cocaine from Colombia. He adds there's no way cocaine is "eco-friendly" and is just a sales ploy to increase profits.Colombian aid worker Bibiana Villota said she's outraged by UK dealers claiming their cocaine is ethically sourced.It's been estimated that for every gram Britains sniff, four square meters of rainforest are leveled. Every sniff is slowly depleting the rainforests of South America and creating a doom cycle of bloodshed and misery for locals.But again, drug dealers aren't regulated and don't care - it's all about riding the woke wave, and it's a hook, "line," and sinker to hipsters and socialites who want to get high.UK actress Davinia Taylor, 43, saidIn October, Taylor revealed: "In Chiswick everyone's got woke coke - it's from 'sustainable sources' in South America. They're like, 'Hi, darling, I've got woke coke. It's all PC, £200 a gram. They've got their vegan food, their organic wine and their woke coke and a spliff going.Woke is a joke and is just a sales ploy by drug dealers and or even major corporations trying to seize more profits.