Have you been reading things you shouldn't online? Have you found yourself feeling frustrated and angry at the corruption of the ruling class, wealth inequality or the general state of the world?Well then, the chances are good you've accidentally been exposed to "misinformation" or "extremist content" spread by "violent groups" in order to manipulate you.If it's not you that's been exposed to harmful content, but a loved one, and they're proving resistant to the proper un-extreming methods, then Facebook is here to help there, too.Simply confidentially report your friend or family member to the proper authorities, and they'll take it from there.Report all infractions, refuse to see harmful facts, be sure to distance yourself from those who refuse to be corrected, for their own good and yours.And have a nice day.