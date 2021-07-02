Puppet Masters
Facebook goes full Big Brother
Off-Guardian
Fri, 02 Jul 2021 20:41 UTC
Well then, the chances are good you've accidentally been exposed to "misinformation" or "extremist content" spread by "violent groups" in order to manipulate you.
But don't worry, Facebook is on the case. Simply report the offensive and upsetting materials to your local content controller, and then contact their pre-approved counsellors for immediate de-programming.
Simply confidentially report your friend or family member to the proper authorities, and they'll take it from there.
Report all infractions, refuse to see harmful facts, be sure to distance yourself from those who refuse to be corrected, for their own good and yours.
And have a nice day.
Somewhat tangential but entirely plausible. ;>
'What are you in for?' said Winston.Anybody still on Zuckerbook deserves whatever they get...
'Thoughtcrime!' said Parsons, almost blubbering...
'Are you guilty?' said Winston.
'Of course I'm guilty!' cried Parsons with a servile glance at the telescreen.
'You don't think the Party would arrest an innocent man, do you?'
-- Orwell, 1984
The Second ComingA rough beastie is slouching our way.
By William Butler Yeats
Turning and turning in the widening gyre ∘ The falcon cannot hear the falconer; ∘ Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; ∘ Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, ∘ The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere ∘ The ceremony of innocence is drowned; ∘ The best lack all conviction, while the worst ∘ Are full of passionate intensity.
Surely some revelation is at hand; ∘ Surely the Second Coming is at hand. ∘ The Second Coming! Hardly are those words out ∘ When a vast image out of Spiritus Mundi ∘ Troubles my sight: somewhere in sands of the desert ∘ A shape with lion body and the head of a man, ∘ A gaze blank and pitiless as the sun, ∘ Is moving its slow thighs, while all about it ∘ Reel shadows of the indignant desert birds. ∘ The darkness drops again; but now I know ∘ That twenty centuries of stony sleep ∘ Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle, ∘ And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, ∘ Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
