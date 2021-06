© Chuang Zhao.



Does Dragon Man represent a new human species?

© Chuang Zhao



A large skull with human features

A huge craniumin China represents a new sister lineage for Homo sapiens.A team led by Prof Qiang Ji at the Hebei GEO University described the skull in a new paper published in the journal The Innovation.and provides important evidence for understanding the evolution of humans and the origin of our species.It is so distinctive in shape that some of the team have suggested declaring the skull as a new species of the genus Homo , and it has been dubbed Dragon Man, or, in the Heilongjiang province of China.Chris Stringer, a human evolution expert at the Museum, studied the skull alongside Ji and their team.Chris says, 'This is a remarkable new piece in the jigsaw of human evolution, a fossil that will continue to add important information for many years to come.In China, some ancient fossils have been found with interesting combinations of features that have sparked fierce debate about whether they belong to different species of human, so far unrecognised by science.Some researchers believe the fossils might represent transitional populations that bridge a gap between our ancient ancestor ( Homo erectus ) and our own species, Homo sapiens - or think they could even represent primitive forms of our own species.This skull, known as the Harbin cranium, has added fuel to those discussions. It wasover the Songhua River in northeast China's Harbin City, having been buried in sediment for thousands of years. It was reanalysed by Chris, Ji and the team.Instead of simply comparing the shape and size of various features on this skull, the teamin this new research, using maths to represent the evolutionary history or relationship between different species or organisms.It revealed three main groups of Late Pleistocene humans that all had a common ancestor. These wereThe team's study suggested that the Chinese fossils were more closely linked to our own species than to Neanderthals.Chris says, 'The skull, fully within the range of modern humans and Neanderthals. It also shows features resembling our species, including'It's widely believed that the Neanderthals form the sister group of the Homo sapiens lineage. ButThe cranium nicknamed Dragon Man, which could be a new species of ancient human.This means the skull throws new light on the evolution our species.Geochemist and team member Dr Junyi Ge from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) says, 'Although it is impossible to pin the cranium to an exact location with currently available technology, all the.''Its estimated Middle Pleistocene age places it as an Asian contemporary of the evolving H. sapiens, H. neanderthalensis, and possibly the enigmatic Denisovan lineage,' adds Chris.'It should also help to flesh out our knowledge of the mysterious Denisovans, but that is something for further research.'