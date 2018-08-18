dna machine
Random mutations. Natural selection. Time. According to the neo-Darwinian conception of evolution, this is all it takes. But there's a problem. In fact, there are several. No one has been able to demonstrate this model in the lab. Random mutations are either neutral or fatal to the organisms in which they occur. But natural selection only works on traits that are already there. So how to the new traits get there? How does genetic mutation actually occur? As shown in lab experiments, it is anything but random, and it is not a long, gradual process, either.

Perry Marshall's excellent book Evolution 2.0 points out the problems with neo-Darwinism and offers a theory for how evolution actually works in real-time. Fundamental to understanding evolution is the fact that DNA is a code. The genome is a language, and evolution requires an understanding of that language. Randomness destroys information. It doesn't create it.

Today on the Truth Perspective we discuss Marshall's book, as well as findings from Douglas Axe, summarized in his book Undeniable. Both ask the question of questions: what is the source of the code of life? What is the source of the information stored in DNA? Materialists claim it was all an accident. Creationists say God put it there. But both sides of the debate could learn a thing or two from each other. The answer is probably not so simple.

