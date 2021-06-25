







For the first-ever time, Russia has deployed two MiG-31K interceptor aircraft to Syria. The fighter is capable of carrying the much-hyped hypersonic Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missile, which has a range of around 2,000km.The Mikoyan MiG-31, first built during the Soviet Union, is a supersonic aircraft currently in operation with the armed forces in Russia and Kazakhstan. The MiG-31K planes, the variant sent to Middle Eastern countries, were upgraded in 2018 to enable them to carry the state-of-the-art Kinzhal missile.The Kinzhal - which means 'dagger' in Russian - can fly at Mach 10 speed and is said to have the ability to perform evasive maneuvers in-flight. It can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria is located on the coast. The trainingMoscow's longtime alliance with Syria dates back to the Soviet period; Russia has been involved in the country's Civil War since 2015, when it was invited by the Damascus government to help fight against a terrorist insurgency in the country.The Tu-22M3 was one of the first planes to take advantage of the reconstruction.