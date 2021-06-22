© Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko



"This is a classic game with Ukraine on the part of the US. It is maneuvering and flirting. This [has been] a constant deception of the citizens of Ukraine for many years."

"So, it's there, and the Russians know it's there, and the Ukrainians know it's there, but the idea that we have withheld any security assistance from Ukraine is simply nonsense."

the Russian Foreign Ministry hasAccording to spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Washington's decision to keep the money, despite once pledging it, shows howWhen the support was initially proposed, it benefited Washington. A few months later, the situation has changed, and the US immediately changed its mind. Zakharova said:The spokeswoman's statement comes after the White House denied temporarily freezing an aid package to Kiev worth up to $100 million. According to the publication Politico,The package was due to includeit was reported. However, shortly before the landmark summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart, Joe Biden, last week, the White House allegedly put the package on hold.After Politico published its claim that the aid had been halted, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan claimed the money had not been withdrawn, but was simply being kept "in reserve." Sullivan told Fox News on Sunday:According to Zakharova, the decision to hold back the cash "in reserve" is "another example" of Washington's duplicitous dealings with Kiev.