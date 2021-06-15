The crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. Witnesses said the driver of an SUV struck a parked car, tossing it into the crowd of demonstrators. Police spokesman John Elder did not confirm that account, and said authorities are still investigating.
Police said protesters pulled the driver from his vehicle and witnesses told police that demonstrators began striking him. The driver was taken into custody and was being treated for injuries at a hospital. Authorities have not released his name or the names of the three people who were injured.
The brother of the woman who died identified her as Deona M. Knajdek. Garrett Knajdek told the Star Tribune his sister would have celebrated her 32nd birthday on Wednesday. He said she had 11- and 13-year-old daughters and was actively involved in issues surrounding social justice.
"She constantly (was) sacrificing herself for everyone around her," he said, "no matter the cost, obviously."
A witness told Minnesota Public Radio that the SUV was going very fast and appeared to accelerate as it got closer to demonstrators who had blocked off a street. D.J. Hooker said the driver struck a car parked across one of the traffic lanes, sending that car flying.
"There was one line of barriers and then a second barrier, and he sped up. He sped up. He went even faster as he approached us. You could hear it ... start going even faster as he got close to us," Hooker said. He told Minnesota Public Radio News, "the car went through the air and it hit a young woman."
Her mother, Deb Kenney, asked for prayers for the driver's family.
"The emotion we need to have right now is we need to be grateful that Deona was here and she shared it all with us," Kenney said, according to KARE-11. "She wouldn't want us to be angry at that man. She would have let it go in a minute, and said, what could we have done for him? What would have made a difference for him?"She added:
"She was here on her own accord, she chose to do this. She wanted to make that impact."Kenney said she hopes people don't stop protesting because of her daughter's death, but she said demonstrators should make sure they are staying safe.
injuries and deaths have been reported involving vehicles at protests across the U.S. as people have increasingly taken to streets to press their grievances. In Minneapolis, marching onto freeways has become a common tactic in recent years. Last year, a semitrailer rolled into a crowd marching on a closed Minneapolis freeway following George Floyd's death. No one was seriously injured.
In response to such protests, Republican politicians in several states, including Oklahoma, Florida and Iowa, have sought legal immunity for drivers who hit protesters.
ongoing protests in Uptown, about 2 1/2 miles (4 kilometers) south of downtown, since the June 3 shooting of Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old father of three, by members of a federal U.S. Marshals Service task force. The Uptown area includes a mix of trendy restaurants, shops and theaters popular with the city's younger professionals, many of whom live in apartments and condominiums in the area.
The city of Minneapolis has been on edge since Floyd's death under an officer's knee and the more recent fatal police shooting of another Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb.
Smith died at the scene. A 27-year-old woman who was a passenger in Smith's vehicle said she never saw a gun on Smith or in the vehicle, her attorneys said last week — contradicting authorities' account about Smith's actions.
Comment: There are big changes in the climate and environment in that part of the world and on the whole planet in general.
Are all these changes influencing people who live there to do crazy things?
Did the PTB intentionally used the 2014 Ferguson unrest to create and fund the violent BLM movement, so they can distract the public from the real dangers such as the rapid changes in nature?
Is this tragic incident just another in a row that will be used to distract people from the real problems, like drastic environmental changes and catastrophic economic decline?
The main focus of the people is on BLM protests and the "police brutality" that is hugely exaggerated by the media.
In fact, most of the violence comes from the BLM movement. It looks like the PTB is just directing and manipulating people's anger and energy in the direction they need so they can accomplish their agenda.
