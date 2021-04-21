BLM protesters rally for 'victim,' leave after learning he was white
A man was shot by police in the Minneapolis suburb of Burnsville on Sunday, leading protesters outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's home to drop to their knees for a moment of silence:
Within minutes, protesters were mobilizing to head to the scene of the shooting.
A few minutes after that, they called off said mobilization because it turned out the man who died was white.
It turns out that the criminal was also a carjacker who stole a woman's car at gunpoint and shot at police while fleeing:
"According to initial reports, officers first encountered the suspect driving a vehicle with stolen plates which the suspect crashed," said Burnsville PD. "A short time later, police were notified the same male was involved in the carjacking of a female at gunpoint. Burnsville Police pursued the carjacked car and the suspect allegedly fired shots at pursuing officers before crashing the vehicle and continuing to fire at officers. Multiple officers returned fire."You can watch the criminal attempt to steal another car here.
After deeming it unimportant to protest the death of a white man, the mob reportedly went back to nearby Brooklyn Center to regroup and redeploy elsewhere.
Remember, police-involved shootings must be protested, but only if they fit the right narrative!
