Philadelphia erupted in riots after the shooting of Walter Wallace
Widespread rioting and looting rocked Philadelphia on Tuesday after police shot a man earlier this week who allegedly approached them while carrying a knife and did not obey orders to drop the weapon.
CBS Philadelphia reporter Joe Holden reported that law enforcement officials said the situation that unfolded last week was a "total loss" and had "rapidly gone downhill."
The City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management sent out a warning last night, writing
: "The Philadelphia Police Department is requesting that all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary. These areas are experiencing widespread demonstrations that have turned violent with looting."
Videos that were widely circulated online showed numerous stores sustaining significant damage as looters stole items.
The White House responded to the violence and looting, which included approximately 1,000 participants, according
to the Philadelphia Police Department, by saying in a statement:
The riots in Philadelphia are the most recent consequence of the Liberal Democrats' war against the police. Law enforcement is an incredibly dangerous occupation, and thousands of officers have given their lives in the line of duty. All lethal force incidents must be fully investigated. The facts must be followed wherever they lead to ensure fair and just results. In America, we resolve conflicts through the courts and the justice system. We can never allow mob rule. The Trump Administration stands proudly with law enforcement, and stands ready, upon request, to deploy any and all Federal resources to end these riots.
The riots broke out on Monday evening as anti-police activists began "throwing rocks and bricks at police" while others were engaged in "looting or vandalizing businesses," NBC Philadelphia
reported. "At least 30 police officers were hurt, police said. One was hospitalized, a 56-year-old sergeant who was struck by a pickup truck at 52nd and Walnut streets early Tuesday. Her leg was broken, among other injuries, police said."
"My prayers are with the family and friends of Walter Wallace," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement on Monday.
"I have watched the video of this tragic incident and it presents difficult questions that must be answered. I spoke tonight with Mr. Wallace's family, and will continue to reach out to hear their concerns first-hand, and to answer their questions to the extent that I am able. The Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit of PPD will conduct a full investigation. I look forward to a speedy and transparent resolution for the sake of Mr. Wallace, his family, the officers, and for Philadelphia."
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw added, "I have directed the Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit to begin its investigation. I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation. While at the scene this evening, I heard and felt the anger of the community. Everyone involved will forever be impacted. I will be leaning on what the investigation gleans to answer the many unanswered questions that exist. I also plan to join the Mayor in meeting with members of the community and members of Mr. Wallace's family to hear their concerns as soon as it can be scheduled."
The elevation of a black man to the status of martyr, who was brandishing a weapon
and then shot by police:
Philadelphia Police Sergeant Eric Gripp told the media that the officers were called to a home for a man with a weapon. Once they arrived at the scene, they were met by Wallace Jr., who was brandishing a knife. The man ignored the officers' orders to drop the weapon and "continued to follow them around several vehicles that are over there," Gripp said.
A graphic video posted on social media shows Wallace Jr. quickly walking towards two officers while a woman, identified in the media as his mother, tries to stop him. The officers shout "Put the knife down!" before firing multiple shots at the man, who immediately falls to the ground and remains motionless.
An attorney representing Wallace Jr.'s family said Tuesday that before the encounter, they called for an ambulance because he was having a mental health crisis.
The National Guard was called out to quell the violence
:
Governor Tom Wolf directed the state's National Guard to deploy to assist local law enforcement "in protecting life, property and the right to peacefully assemble and protest," public affairs officer Lieutenant Colonel Keith Hickox said in a statement, giving no specifics for the number of troops mobilized.
The deployment comes after a chaotic night of protests and rioting in Philadelphia over the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old black man officers claim was armed during the encounter. The ensuing unrest saw looting, vandalism - including a wave of ATM bombings - clashes with law enforcement that left dozens of officers injured and acts of arson around the city, which continued into Tuesday morning.
"We were hoping that we won't have any repeat of what we've seen last night and we're taking every precaution that we can," Philadelphia's Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said after the Guard deployment was announced.
While police commissioner Danielle Outlaw warned of "additional incidents of civil unrest" by Tuesday night, Hickox said the Guard troops would arrive in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours, suggesting the deployment may not arrive in time to preempt a second round of rioting.
Outlaw said police were staging at "key locations" around the city to respond to any reports of violence. Aerial footage taken on Tuesday afternoon showed a heavy police presence in one intersection, with many officers clad in riot helmets.
The father of the shooting victim, Walter Wallace, Sr., has called for
a halt to the riots:
The father of a man killed by Philadelphia police officers on Tuesday made an appeal for an easing of tensions amid the second night of protests sparked by his son's death.
UPDATE 30/10/2020:
"I don't condone no violence — tearing up the city, looting in the stores — and all this chaos," Walter Wallace Sr. said on Tuesday. "I need everybody to have respect for my family and my son to stop this violence and chaos."
The elder Wallace then pleaded for justice for his son and urged protesters to come together instead of harming the family.
"People have businesses and we all got to eat ... So, why would we hurt the resources that we have in our community instead of binding together?" he said. "It's an SOS to help not to hurt and cause no chaos — violence, looting, fires — because I wasn't brought up like that."
Because it's going to do so much to protect Philly's police force, its council approves a ban
on tear gas & rubber bullets by a vote
of 14-3. So what does that leave them in the face of the mob, live fire?
The decision came one day after Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby called on city leaders to "support your officers, back your officers, and let's get a handle on this thing." He urged city officials to quickly release all available information about the Wallace shooting, which he believes is "cut and dry" in exonerating police. The 27-year-old Wallace was shot after he continued moving toward two backpedaling officers and refused their commands to drop his weapon.
Many observers on Twitter were astonished by the city council vote to ban tear gas and other crowd-control weapons. "We are making it easier for rioters to riot. What the crap is going on?" podcast host Graham Allen tweeted, while Human Events editor Will Chamberlain noted that the definition of "peaceful protesters" has been stretched recently.
