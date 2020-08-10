© Twitter / @paigexfry

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING

Video emerged online purporting to show widespread looting and police clashes in Chicago early Monday in response to a police-involved shooting Sunday that wounded a suspect in his late teens or early 20s.A police officer told the station that an officer sustained a shoulder injury in the confrontation and one of the police cars had its windows broken. The tension carried on into the night.Andy Ngo, the conservative journalist, took to Twitter to say "BLM-inspired rioting and looting is happening in Chicago tonight." He wrote that police "look completely overwhelmed."Ryan Baker, an anchor for CBS Chicago, also tweeted, "Absolute chaos in downtown Chicago with more overnight looting and vandalism in the Loop.Social media users posted videos of hundreds of people looting a Nordstrom, Walgreens, Macy's, Coach, Gucci and Louis Vuitton. The Chicago Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News.From Jan. 1 through the end of July, there were 440 homicides in Chicago and 2,240 people shot, including many of those who were killed, according to statistics released Saturday by the police department.There were 290 homicides and 1,480 shootings, including people who were killed, in the first seven months of last year.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pushed back in letter to the White House, writing: "We need you, as President, to take a leadership role in enacting meaningful and common-sense gun legislation, which you so far have refused to do."