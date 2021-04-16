Society's Child
Brian Stelter IGNORES violent attack on CNN camera crew by BLM protesters
OAN
Fri, 16 Apr 2021 16:34 UTC
While the self-proclaimed media expert has claimed in the past to always report on attacks against the press, his Wednesday "Reliable Sources" newsletter made no mention of the incident.
This lack of response came despite a CNN camera crew being harassed and chased off by protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which gained widespread attention elsewhere.
Gainor went on to assert CNN buries Black Lives Matter violence even when their own employees are the targets.
Comment: Fox News adds:
A CNN crew was harassed in Brookly Center by demonstrators that are often labeled "peaceful" by the liberal network, as chaos following the police shooting of Daunte Wright continued. Video of the incident was viral on Twitter before 8 p.m. ET, but Stelter did not feel the incident important enough for his nightly newsletter about the media.Of course Stelter's going to ignore any of BLM's peccadillos. The agenda has been set and he wants to keep his cushy job.
"CNN's journalism newsletter buries news that makes its side look bad. Even when its side attacks CNN employees," Media Research Center vice president Dan Gainor told Fox News.
While CNN's media newsletter ignored its own crew being attacked, it found space for items on White House Correspondents' Association annual dinner being canceled, media industry employees wanting post-pandemic flexibility, former "Bachelor" star Colton Underwood revealing he is gay, and "Superstore" actor Lauren Ash signing a deal with NBC.
"It ignored how a CNN staffer was attacked by leftist rioters and then chased from the scene under threat of more violence. Last time I checked that's news about journalism," Gainor said. "Imagine CNN's complete freak out if pro-Trump rioters had violently attacked their staffers. This is how they spin the news."
Anyone who relies on Stelter's newsletter missed dramatic footage captured by Washington Examiner reporter Nic Rowan of a heated exchange outside the suburban police department between the CNN crew, led by correspondent Miguel Marquez, and a group of protesters. One of the crew members insisted to the crowd that "it's all peace."
Rowan, who documented the assault on the CNN journalist, told Fox News that demonstrators were urging reporters to cover the "peaceful protesters" in a different area instead of focusing on hostility between the rioters and law enforcement, saying, "it's not representative of Minneapolis and the community."
The Examiner reporter told Fox News he was ordered by one person to "stop making Minneapolis look like Fallujah" and "like a war."
- Project Veritas busts CNN director admitting coverage of black-on-Asian hate crimes would 'set back' BLM movement
- Seeds of race war in the US: The militant and counterproductive tone of Black Lives Matter and its media coverage
- Gagging opponents is not unity, conservative reporter assaulted at BLM rally
- LA's first black District Attorney slams 'Black Lives Matter' for targeting her home
- Black Lives Matter rioters demand white people form human shield as they attack police station
- YouTube is automatically deleting any comments about "black lives matter violence"
..
here's a jab at 'them':
[Link]