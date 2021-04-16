© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CNN



CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter ignored an attack by rioters on reporters from his own network.While the self-proclaimed media expert has claimed in the past to always report on attacks against the press, his Wednesday "Reliable Sources" newsletter made no mention of the incident.This lack of response came despite a CNN camera crew being harassed and chased off by protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which gained widespread attention elsewhere.Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor has pointed out the omission seems political, addingGainor went on to assert CNN buries Black Lives Matter violence even when their own employees are the targets.