Brian Stelter skipped news that a CNN crew was harassed by the demonstrators that are often labeled "peaceful" by the liberal network.
CNN Chief Media Correspondent Brian Stelter ignored an attack by rioters on reporters from his own network.

While the self-proclaimed media expert has claimed in the past to always report on attacks against the press, his Wednesday "Reliable Sources" newsletter made no mention of the incident.

This lack of response came despite a CNN camera crew being harassed and chased off by protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, which gained widespread attention elsewhere.

Media Research Center Vice President Dan Gainor has pointed out the omission seems political, adding Stelter was always happy to report on similar incidents during the Trump administration.

Gainor went on to assert CNN buries Black Lives Matter violence even when their own employees are the targets.