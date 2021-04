CNN technical director Charles Chester was caught on camera by Project Veritas stating that CNN tailors its reporting to support the Black Lives Matter movement."I was trying to do some research on like the Asian hate, like the people are getting attacked and whatnot. A bunch of black men that have been attacking Asians," Chester said. "I'm like 'what are you doing?' Like we're trying to like help like with the BLM.""I mean, it's individuals, it's not a people, you know? That's not good. The optics of that are not good."According to Chester, "little things like that are enough to set back" the BLM movement "because the far-left will start to latch on and create a story of like criminalizing an entire people."The footage comes one day after other footage of Chester was leaked by Project Veritas, in which he admitted that CNN intentionally hyped fears of coronavirus to boost the network's ratings.Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe implied that more footage of CNN officials would be coming soon, inviting viewers of the clip to "stay tuned."