Veritas Journalist: "I guess I have a confession. I worry about Biden and his health, I guess."



CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester: "Your news health?"



Veritas Journalist: "What? No, I said Biden, our president."



Chester: "Oh, his health."



Veritas Journalist: "I want to take care of him and make sure he's okay."



Chester: "He is definitely -- the whole thing of him running during the entire -- like run for the campaign. Showing him jogging is obviously deflection of his age and they're [CNN] trying to make it like, 'Oh, I'm healthy.'"



Veritas Journalist: "Is that what we did? I don't know. Like what do you mean?"



Chester: "We would always show shots of him [Biden] jogging and that [he's] healthy, you know, and him in aviator shades. Like you paint him as a young geriatric."

Chester: "It's going to be our [CNN's] focus. Like our focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So, our next thing is going to be climate change awareness."



Veritas Journalist: "What does that look like?"



Chester: "I don't know. I'm not sure. I have a feeling that it's going to be like, constantly showing videos of decline in ice, and weather warming up, and like the effects it's having on the economy--"



Veritas Journalist: "Who decides that?"

Chester: "Head of the network."



Veritas Journalist: "Who is that? Is that [Jeff] Zucker?"

Chester: "Zucker, yeah. I imagine that he's got his council and they've all like, discussed, like where they think--"



Veritas Journalist: "So, that's like the next--"



Chester: "Pandemic-like story that we'll beat to death, but that one's got longevity. You know what I mean? Like there's a definitive ending to the pandemic. It'll taper off to a point that it's not a problem anymore. Climate change can take years, so they'll [CNN will] probably be able to milk that quite a bit."



Veritas Journalist: "So, climate change overload."



Chester: "Be prepared, it's coming. Climate change is going to be the next COVID thing for CNN."



Veritas Journalist: "You think it's going to be just like -- a lot of like, fear for the climate?"



Chester: "Yeah. Fear sells."

A technical director for CNN made the grave error of sitting down with a (probably hot) undercover female journalist from Project Veritas, to whom he admitted that the network "got Trump out" with their coverage, and that he "100% believe(s) that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump would have got voted out."

"I came to CNN because I wanted to be part of that," added the director, Charlie Chester.

He then explained how CNN portrayed Trump's health: "[Trump's] hand was shaking or whatever, I think. We brought in so many medical people to tell a story that was all speculation -- that he was neurologically damaged, and he was losing it. He's unfit to -- you know, whatever. We were creating a story there that we didn't know anything about."

Chester went on to say that COVID-19 media coverage should be coming to an end in the near future. "I think there's a COVID fatigue. So, like whenever a new story comes up, they're [CNN's] going to latch onto it. They've already announced in our office that once the public is -- will be open to it -- we're going to start focusing mainly on climate," Chester said.