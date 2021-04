UPDATE: In a new statement, O'Keefe has announced plans to sue Twitter:Original story follows:After a scathing series of exposés dropped by Project Veritas about CNN's anti-conservative bias this week, Twitter has permanently suspended the outlet's founder, James O'Keefe.Update: Twitter responded to queries saying that "The account was permanently suspended for violating the Twitter Rules on platform manipulation and spam."O'Keefe, the publisher and founder of Project Veritas, has consistently been releasing exclusive video footage that exposes the political bias of CNN, Facebook, and Google, among others, in a series of bombshells reports.Despite Twitter's responses saying that there's been a rules violation, many will undoubtedly believe that Twitter's take down was much the same kind of partisan brinksmanship that led them to suppress stories from the New York Post that revealed a link between now President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's shady business dealings.Florida Representative Matt Gaetz took the opportunity to say that Twitter was suspending O'Keefe for humiliating the network, which he said had additionally and intentionally spread partisan lies about both Gaetz and Trump.O'Keefe was recently a featured guest on Sean Hannity's Fox News show where he discussed these revelations about CNN O'Keefe told Hannity, "It's probably the biggest story by implication. What it represents this guy, a director at CNN...He says they were trying to get Trump out without admitting that's what they were doing and saw me confront him about that. I just want them to be honest, he's not being honest, they're deceiving."O'Keefe continued, "he says that they're helping Biden. They're painting Biden in order to help him with this aviator shades. So this is an extraordinary admission.