"The Articles that are the subject of this action called the [Veritas] Video 'deceptive', but the dictionary definitions of 'disinformation' and 'deceptive' provided by [the New York Times'] counsel ... certainly apply to [Times reporters Maggie] Astor's and [Tiffany] Hsu's failure to note that they injected their opinions in news articles, as they now claim."

NYT failed to meet their "burden to prove that the reporting by Veritas in the Video is deceptive."

Project Veritas CEO James O'Keefe met with President Trump at his office inside Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, to discuss the outlet's ongoing defamation lawsuit against the New York Times.Trump and O'Keefe stood side by side as the Project Veritas CEO held up a hard copy of the litigation filed against the "Gray Lady.""I want to congratulate Project Veritas on their big win on The New York Times [lawsuit], now the suit will continue, and whatever you can do for their legal defense fund, we're with them all the way," he said.Justice Charles Wood of the New York State Supreme Court stated in his ruling that,He added, "Here, one of the largest newspapers in the world since Abraham Lincoln was engaged in the private practice of law, is claiming protections from an upstart competitor [Project Veritas] armed with a cell phone and a web site."Wood went on to write in his decision that theTrump closed the Mar-a-Lago meeting by praising O'Keefe and Veritas for being unique and for producing stories seen nowhere else."They do incredible work, they find things that nobody would even believe possible," he said. "So James, congratulations."This appears to be the first case where The New York Times lost on Motion to Dismiss without appeal, since 1965. AND the FIRST CASE EVER where NYT lost under New York's new anti-SLAPP laws enacted last year.