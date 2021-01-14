Society's Child
Project Veritas: PBS Principal Counsel lays out violent radical agenda
Project Veritas
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 00:01 UTC
In a conversation with a Veritas journalist, Beller explained his violent intentions:
Michael Beller: "In these times, which are unique -- I mean Trump -- Trump is close to Hitler."
Journalist: "What are you going to do if we [Democrats] don't win?"
Beller: "Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails."
Beller said that the children of Trump supporters were being raised to be horrible people, and that a solution would be sending those children to re-education camps.
"They'll [Trump supporters] be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people - horrible kids," Beller said.
"We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away...we'll put them into the re-education camps," he said.
"Enlightenment camps. They're nice, they have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day," he said.
Beller told the Veritas journalist that he was happy to live in Washington D.C. instead of a small town in the United States. He said that people in those towns are not intelligent.
"Americans are so f*cking dumb. You know, most people are dumb. It's good to live in a place where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or cities where everybody's just stupid?"
Beller said it was a good thing that COVID-19 expanded in states where Republican candidates often win elections. He said it would help his political objectives if voters in those states did not show up to vote given that they would likely be sick or dying:
Beller: "What's great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now. So that's great."
Journalist: "Why do you think so?"
Beller: "Because either those people won't come out to vote for Trump -- you know the red states -- or a lot of them are sick and dying."
Project Veritas is seeking insiders within PBS to further expose the radical ideas being fomented in the organization. Contact VeritasTips@protonmail.com with information.
Comment: It's hardly surprising that Beller would speak like this candidly - this is the way that a number of liberals think.
Apparently Beller has been fired from PBS. From RT:
PBS lawyer fired after championing 'REEDUCATION CAMPS' for children of Trump supporters in latest Project Veritas sting
Hidden camera footage of PBS exec Michael Beller, in which he appears to wax poetic about 'deprogramming' Trump supporters' kids and celebrates their parents' death from Covid-19, has apparently gotten him fired.
...
PBS responded via Twitter just hours after Project Veritas' clip was posted, announcing that Beller - who had served as principal counsel of business affairs for PBS since 2013, according to his LinkedIn page - "no longer works for" the publicly-funded network. It even belittled his former role, calling him a "mid-level staff attorney" and insisting he did not make "any editorial decisions." The network stated they "strongly condemn[ed] violence."
Beller seemed less than serious in some parts of the recording, grinning, for example, as he suggested Biden supporters should "go to the White House and throw molotov cocktails" should the Democrat lose the election. While the summer's Black Lives Matter protests featured plenty of the homemade projectiles, few of Beller's class demographic were actually doing the throwing.
However, the lawyer seemed to have put quite a bit of thought into how to reeducate Trump supporters' kids, expanding on the "enlightenment camps" where they'd be sent as he spoke to his undercover companion. "They're nice! They have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms and they watch PBS all day." The children's program has been repeatedly skewered by conservative pundits for 'indoctrinating' the younger generation, most recently with a half-hour "anti-racist" special called "The Power of We."
...
"Yay! That's another hateful, small minded person punished - that'll learn him!"
--Or--
" Boo! It seems you can't even express an opinion in a (supposedly) private conversation anymore - Free speech is certainly dead!"