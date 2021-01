Project Veritas released a new video today exposing Michael Beller, Principal Counsel for The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS), for his statements defending violent attacks on the White House, re-education for the children of Trump supporters and praising the deaths of red state voters as a result of COVID-19.In a conversation with a Veritas journalist, Beller explained his violent intentions:Michael Beller: "In these times, which are unique -- I mean Trump -- Trump is close to Hitler."Journalist: "What are you going to do if we [Democrats] don't win?"Beller:"They'll [Trump supporters] be raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people - horrible kids," Beller said."We go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away...we'll put them into the re-education camps," he said.Beller told the Veritas journalist that he was happy to live in Washington D.C. instead of a small town in the United States. He said that people in those towns are not intelligent.Beller said it was a good thing that COVID-19 expanded in states where Republican candidates often win elections. He said it would help his political objectives if voters in those states did not show up to vote given that they would likely be sick or dying:Project Veritas is seeking insiders within PBS to further expose the radical ideas being fomented in the organization. Contact VeritasTips@protonmail.com with information.