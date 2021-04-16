Brooklyn Center Police Department Minnesota
© Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
Law enforcement officers stand guard outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department as demonstrators stand on the other side of the fence in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 14, 2021, amid protests over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright.
Black Lives Matter protesters demanded that white people move to the front of a protest to form a human shield while rioters attempted to break down a fence protecting a Brooklyn Center police station.

"Get the white people to the front!" a protester can be heard screaming in a video shared by independent journalist Andy Ngo on Twitter. "BLM protesters demand that whites be used as human shields as they gather outside the Brooklyn Center police station. They've been trying to break down the fence & are throwing projectiles."


Protests and riots have broken out in the Minneapolis suburb and across the country in response to the police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Wright, a black man, was shot by officer Kim Potter while attempting to flee in his car after officers attempted to apprehend him for an outstanding warrant.

Officials with the Brooklyn Center Police Department quickly released body camera video of the incident Monday, which appeared to show that Potter inadvertently used her sidearm instead of her Taser in an attempt to subdue Wright.

"Taser! Taser! Taser!" Potter can be heard shouting in the video while pointing her pistol at Wright.

Potter then fires one round at Wright, who can be heard groaning in pain as he drives away.

"Holy s---, I just shot him," Potter can be heard saying as Wright leaves the scene in his car.

Wright would eventually succumb to his wounds just down the road from the scene of the incident.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran and former union president, announced that she was resigning from her position "in the best interest of the community."

But that announcement has done little to stem the social unrest that has gripped an area already on high alert during the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on trial for the controversial death of George Floyd in May.

Protesters have defied a city curfew and clashed with police in response to the incident, while National Guard troops have been deployed to the area in an attempt to calm the unrest.