Comment: In practice this means criminals run free - plus the establishment of a secret police force (largely staffed by those criminals) to eliminate all dissidents.
Tlaib's remarks came after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot as he attempted to run from police who pulled him over on Sunday over expired license plate tags. Wright had a warrant out for his arrest for running from police and for a weapons charge. Police later said that the officer who shot Wright thought she was using her taser.
"It wasn't an accident. Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist," Tlaib said. "Daunte Wright was met with aggression & violence. I am done with those who condone government funded murder. No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed."
Comment: There's no evidence racism had anything to do with Wright's death. Tlaib is exploiting his death to play revolutionary politics.
Tlaib was widely slammed online by people who called the proposal insane and who noted that the "no more policing" slogan would be a killer for the Democrats in the upcoming 2022.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted: "Insane. 'No more policing,' It doesn't get more explicit than this that Democrats want to abolish the police."
"Two months ago, Rep. Tlaib explained how the FBI came to her aid to protect her from death threats," progressive Zaid Jilani tweeted. "Do lawmakers who have the best security in America have any concern for people who lack such privileges?"
Hot Air writer Allah Pundit sarcastically commented, "'no more policing' sounds like a fine slogan for 2022."
"'No more policing'? Ok," Bob Woodson, founder of the Woodson Center, tweeted. "All politicians who want to defund & eliminate the police should lead by example & start with their own security detail, personal neighborhoods, & gov't offices. Give up your protection..."
Conservative commentator Pradheep Shanker tweeted: "This police officer was criminally negligent, etc. But no group would be harmed more by the idiotic ranting policies of @RashidaTlaib than minorities."
A National Review podcaster tweeted: "I'm not sure if she was drunk when she wrote this or the social media intern was drunk. But 'no more policing or incarceration' is just what conservatives have been begging for someone like her to be foolish enough to declare."
Daily Caller writer David Hookstead tweeted: "The same people trying to take your guns away are openly calling for the police to be disbanded and for criminals to run free. No rational person wants to live in a country where violent criminals roam the streets and innocent civilians are disarmed."
Dana Loesch mocked the proposal, calling it the "United States of CHAZ," a reference to the zones set up by far-left activists last summer where they essentially pretended to have their own area of governance.
Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: "Broke: 'Defund the police' Woke: 'No more policing.'"
Trump Jr. added: "Democrats are so radical that not only do they want to destroy the 2nd Amendment to disarm us so we can't defend ourselves from criminals, they don't even want police to exist to defend us from criminals!!!"
Slate writer Will Saletan wrote: "The surest way to lose to politicians who protect bad cops is to be the party of no cops."
Seattle-based conservative radio host Jason Rantz tweeted: "Her tweet isn't an accident. She wants violence, hates cops, and doesn't care about the damage she does to you, your community, or our country."