Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT.

Looting in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota is not going to fix the problems of looting across the US, but BLM protesters are slowly picking up on reality: it's Wall Street, not 'white people,' that is the enemy.After another round of property destruction as Black Lives Matter protested over a police officer killing Daunte Wright ‒ and another round of trillion-dollar political giveaways by the Biden administration ‒ many are wondering aloud about the real looters in the US.Fearing the outside world let them pretend it was a conscious choice and that they weren't literally under siege by "mostly peaceful" types of all races wreaking havoc in the streets. They got to play the guilty party, and the angry young people outside breaking glass got to ascribe a method to their madness, having successfully vanquished the bourgeoisie for another day. The angst-ridden children of the wealthy were even able to LARP at 'uplifting the working class' What's not to like?Some scholars truly believe that removing not just America's centuries-old history but purging US history of all racial memories is the only way to reach true peace. We have seen this in recent months with calls to remove statues not only of Confederate leaders but of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, as well as other 'Founding Fathers' (perhaps one should say 'Founding Parents' now?). Only in ditching the contributions can the country come to terms with the crimes committed by their ancestors against their neighbors' own ancestors. Only this (and a guilt-based curriculum furnished by the New York Times' "1619 Project") will save the children from becoming a whole new generation we have to brainwash ‒er, educate- against racism. It's child's play to merely insert the correct genetic history into your past, and since the children have already been programmed to feel guilty since starting school (a date most major cities leave earlier and earlier, with New York City's kids shuffled onto the school bus at 2), who cares about a little fib here and there?This is the problem central to many of the "looting" and "reparations" narratives Americans are being treated to in a social-justice floorshow time after time, this idea that the real problems with racial equality stems from not having enough black members of the industries most deeply involved in maintaining that same racial inequality.The US has been fighting a "War on Poverty" since Lyndon Johnson swept into power on the back of three real reformers' corpses ‒ Martin Luther King, Jr., JFK, and Malcolm X. Ever the scammer, Johnson looked at a very real problem no political administration would be able to solve in just one term, and milked it for all it was worth. That problem is still being milked today, and an entire industry has been born of welfare counselors, paperwork sifters, and other bureaucratic nightmares.If you truly want all Americans to start out life with the same opportunities as the wealthy ‒ a noble cause and one we should all be working for ‒ stop pretending to know what's better for them, breathing down their necks and demanding they enter the career path you believe they need.A media-driven interest in making reparations to the descendants of slaves is sweeping the US, all but demanding white Americans sit down, shut up, and open their wallets. Store owners are justifiably upset, especially after they see the same person at the scene of the 'crime,' perhaps even wearing those nice sneakers they stole last time they hit the Nike store to remind them they're above the law.With the summer's Black Lives Matter protests (shockingly!) not having accomplished enough by way of redistribution of wealth, some wealthy individuals have taken to justifying looting as 'reparations by another name.'Besides making it clear they live in a fortress and are thus terrified of the black lives they claim matter, this cash-grab is business as usual, according to activists who live in the cities where BLM sweeps through like locusts. The intention ‒ get each 'side' tearing out the other's throat and move on to the next group considered a challenge. Asset-stripping, buy low, sell high.The only questions that remain, then, are who will be duped into believing any words that come out of the mouth of this insanely rich "trained Marxist" or her colleagues ‒ who will know a looter when they see one? It's pure laziness to assume when you've got two men in a room, one with a stack of golf clubs at his feet and the other wearing his spotless new Nike tracksuit, no one will wonder ‒ or care ‒ at the signals they are broadcasting to fellow looters as they sip their Scotch on national TV. Appearances are everything. There's not so much difference between the Black Lives Matter leadership, who promise the moon to the disadvantaged and deliver them crumbs (when they deliver anything at all) and exploit their family tragedies ‒ or American politicians, who insist they'll change our national pigsty into a palace only to continue their predecessors' mission of stripping the meat from Uncle Sam' bones.But what isn't said is just as, if not more, important.Ultimately, if reparations work ‒ or UBI, or any of the other trendy programs being served up to cure (or rather tranquilize) poverty or race/ethnic-based repression ‒ those who've made their lives on tearfully bloviating on how to solve the problems of the poor will be out on the street without even the luxury of the cardboard boxes once inhabited by their clients (the world has become prosperous, after all!). No one wants to work themselves out of a job.