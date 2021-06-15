Houston Methodist hospital employees were told to take the shots by June 7th or lose their jobs

Bridges stated that the hospital attempted to "bribe" employees with cash and required those receiving the injection to sign a waiver stating they would not hold Methodist hospital liable if they were to experience an adverse reaction

"I don't think a mandated vaccine is ethical. At the very least I think it violates our basic liberties and freedoms, especially with institutions claiming to be practicing evidence based medicine," said Guedry. "The WHO recently went on record saying that natural infection provides superior or equal protection that the vaccine does. So if we are going to follow "science" why are we neglecting this information?"

They were bullied and bribed into taking a vaccine,"