'Perfect storm' of radicalisation online during coronavirus pandemic, police warn.More than one in 10 terror suspects arrested in Britain is a child, figures reveal amid mounting concerns over online radicalisation.Thirteen per cent of those arrested in the 12 months to March under terrorism laws were aged under 18, up five per cent.White people continue to make up the largest ethnic group of terror suspects, at 53 per cent of the total, followed by people of Asian appearance (30 per cent), "other" (11 per cent) and Black (6 per cent).The head of counter-terror policing previously warned of a "new and worrying trend" of teenagers as young as 14 being investigated.The senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, Dean Haydon, says officers are seeing concerns about increasing numbers of children being drawn into extremism "come to fruition".He added: "Covid-19 has driven huge numbers of people to spend a lot more time online and we have seen an increase in the volume of online extremism - much of which sits below a criminal threshold but which creates a permissive environment which makes it easier for extremists to peddle their brand of hatred.Several children have been jailed over Islamist and neo-Nazi terror plots.In November, a 17-year-old boy was jailed for preparing acts of neo-Nazi terrorism. Paul Dunleavy had researched how to convert a blank-firing gun into a live weapon and provided "advice and encouragement" to fellow extremists online.He communicated with fellow neo-Nazis and joined the Feuerkrieg Division group, which was later banned as a terrorist organisation.In January last year, Jack Reed, then 17, was jailed for preparing acts of terrorism after detailing plans to firebomb synagogues and other buildings in the Durham area as part of what he believed was an upcoming "race war".Before being arrested, he wrote a terrorist manifesto and said his forthcoming 12 weeks of study leave would be "showtime".Since the Westminster Bridge attack in March 2017, there have been 12 terror attacks in England that killed 39 people in total.In the same period, 29 plots have been foiled - 18 by jihadists, 10 by right-wing extremists and one classed as left-wing, anarchist or single-issue terrorism.