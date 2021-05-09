© by Caruso Pinguin, flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0 (edited)



A German state intelligence service on Friday classified the anti-immigration group PEGIDA as a "proven extremist movement," the German news agency dpa reported.The Saxony intelligence agency said it had enough evidence showing that PEGIDA, which stands for Patriotic Europeans, had turned into an anti-constitutional movement in recent years.PEGIDAThe intelligence service said the group gives far-right extremists a public vehicle to spread their anti-democratic propaganda to the center of society which "in the long run is a serious threat for our liberal-democratic social order," dpa reported.