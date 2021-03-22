At least 20 officers were injured as a 'mob of animals' swarmed through the city, setting police vehicles on fire, vandalising NHS workers' cars, hurling fireworks and smashing the windows of a police station.
But Andy Marsh, chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police, claimed the event had been 'hijacked by extremists' and said there was no 'prior intelligence' that any disorder was planned 'on this scale'.
His force last year came under criticism for its handling of Black Lives Matter protests, during which police watched as activists toppled the statue of Edward Colston and hurled it into Bristol Harbour.
He said today: 'A tactical decision was made to deal with these criminals retrospectively and not make a significant number of arrests last night, which would have impacted significantly on our resources at the scene and created a greater risk of damage to property and injuries to the reduced number of officers left to deal with the disorder.
'There was a hardcore of serious criminals hidden within those 3,000 people - perhaps 400 or 500 people - and we certainly didn't trigger this. By the time it got to 5.30pm, it became clear that whatever we did we would not be able to avoid a very violent confrontation.'
Around 3,000 activists, claiming to protect the right to demonstrate peacefully, had gathered in the city centre on Sunday for the demonstration to oppose plans to give police more powers to deal with non-violent protests.
But 500 stayed behind to riot, and police headquarters came under siege as a group of hooded yobs armed with baseball bats tried to smash the windows of the glass-fronted New Bridewell Station, as others attempted to scale the facade and some lobbed missiles at officers.
The city's furious Mayor today slammed the 'self-indulgent, self-centred revolutionary tourists looking for a conflict to take advantage of.'
Seven people have been arrested so far - six for violent disorder and one for possession of an offensive weapon.
A total of 20 officers were injured and two were taken to hospital suffering broken bones after being stamped on, pelted with stones and beaten with sticks in the violent skirmishes. One also suffered a punctured lung.
As a huge clean-up operation gets underway, Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the so-called activists were 'a group of people running around the country looking for any opportunity to enter into physical conflict with police or representatives of what they see as the establishment.'
After a night of violent rioting, it emerged today:
- Andy Marsh, chief constable of Avon and Somerset Police, claimed Sunday's protest had been 'hijacked by extremists';
- Ms Marsh said there was no 'prior intelligence' that any disorder was planned 'on this scale';
- A total of 20 officers were assaulted or injured and two were taken to hospital after suffering broken bones. One also suffered a punctured lung;
- 12 police vehicles were damaged, including two that were set on fire, and 'significant damage' was caused to the New Bridewell police station;
- Seven people have been arrested - six for violent disorder and one for possession of an offensive weapon;
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the events in Bristol were 'inexcusable' and 'completely unacceptable'
'We hoped stressing the sacrifices the Bristol community had made over the past year would deter people from attending.
'What the public will see now is a huge police investigation in which we'll be gathering evidence from CCTV, body-worn video, social media content and images or video sent in by the public.'
Asked whether the much-criticised way the Metropolitan Police handled the vigil for murdered Sarah Everard earlier this month had made a difference to how officers behaved in Bristol, Mr Marsh said: 'Every protest and the police response to it needs to be dealt with in the context of that protest.'
The Met faced widespread criticism for the way it dealt with the vigil in Clapham Common, south London, where officers handcuffed and removed several women who had come out during lockdown in memory of Ms Everard.
Chief Constable Marsh told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: 'By the time it got to to 5.30pm, it became clear that whatever we did we would not be able to avoid a very violent confrontation.
'Once that has happened a handful of officers making a small number of arrests when there is a crowd of 100 damaging vehicles, throwing missiles and throwing fireworks at us - that would not be a good response, that would just put the people who remained in more danger.'
He added: 'Let's be clear, the wanton violence and destruction had nothing to do with protest - it was committed by those looking for an excuse to commit disorder.
'The scenes we witnessed yesterday were shameful and I know will be condemned by the whole city.
'We've received messages of support from across the policing, emergency service and political landscape.
'No-one wants to see police officers abused or attacked in this way. These men and women put their safety on the line every day to keep the public safe and do not deserve to be on the forefront of this abhorrent criminal behaviour.
'20 of our brave officers suffered various injuries - including two who suffered more serious injuries which needed hospital treatment.
'I was at a Bristol station last night and can tell you the feeling of anguish was felt by all our officers and staff at seeing colleagues injured while on the front line.'
Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees added: 'There is a debate to be had and there's debate to be had about all proposed Government legislation.
'But I think there are particular concerns about this Bill and we'll speak about those more on another occasion.
'But the violence that happened in a city last night goes nowhere to actually reducing the likelihood of this Bill winning support.
'In fact, it does quite the contrary.
'People from those communities who have been on the rough end of the criminal justice system are now in more danger.
'It doesn't put them closer to justice, it puts them further away.
'It runs absolutely against what they claim to be in fighting for - political illiteracy at large.'
The Mayor said the riot had nothing to do with the 'real everyday struggles' that people in the city face after 12 months of the pandemic.
'It's selfish, it is self-indulgent and self-centred activity - people living out their revolutionary fantasies,' he said.
'This has nothing to do with being in lockdown for a year. There are people who go around looking for the latest demo.
'They look for the opportunity for the flashpoints and I suspect there are a number of people who were here last night who are amongst those.
'It's got nothing to do with Covid and a lockdown.'
The chairman of the police federation dubbed the rioters 'a mob of animals' while Home Secretary Priti Patel branded the scenes 'unacceptable' and said 'thuggery and disorder' would never be tolerated.
Health minister Helen Whately told Sky News this morning: 'What we've seen in Bristol, those protests were completely unacceptable, just disgraceful behaviour in fact.
'It was one of these occasions where, if I understand it right, there was a peaceful protest and then a small minority from that protest then turned it very ugly and we saw those scenes of completely unacceptable violence.
'Not only the damage and the vandalism of police property but, worse still, injuring police officers, so we're seeing officers with serious injuries and going to hospital. That clearly should not happen, it is unacceptable and inexcusable.'
The Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner said 'many more' would be arrested in the coming days as officers examined a large amount of CCTV footage from Sunday night's riot.
Twenty police officers were injured, two seriously, when what started as a non-violent demonstration turned violent after hundreds of protesters descended on the New Bridewell police station.
Two of these injured were treated in hospital after suffering broken ribs and an arm. Both have since been discharged.
Police said between 2,000 and 3,000 people had gathered at College Green on Sunday to protest against the Government's Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which will see the police handed new powers to tackle demonstrations.
Mr Marsh said 12 police vehicles were damaged, including two that were set on fire, and 'significant damage' was caused to the New Bridewell police station.
Home Secretary Priti Patel described the scenes as unacceptable and said 'thuggery and disorder' would never be tolerated.
Bristol mayor Marvin Rees, who said he had 'major concerns' about the Government's Bill, condemned the thuggery but said the disorder would be used to justify the legislation.
Sue Mountstevens, police and crime commissioner for Avon and Somerset, said seven people had been arrested so far and there would be 'many more' detained.
She said: 'I cannot condemn enough the scenes of violence and destruction that we witnessed yesterday and I know these feelings are felt by the majority of the city and beyond.
'20 officers were injured last night and this is unacceptable.
'These men and women went to work yesterday with public safety as their number one priority and still faced a level of violence that cannot be justified.
'Such a violent demonstration is shameful at any time, let alone during a pandemic that has seen local people make many sacrifices.
'Those who clearly acted with intent to cause damage and destruction showed reckless disregard for the safety of local people, police officers and the general community.
'The financial cost of this to the public is also going to be substantial.'
Footage captured the descent into anarchy as protesters clashed with police armed with batons and pepper spray. Mounted officers were seen attempting to disperse a large crowd gathered outside Bridewell Police Station.
Later a group of hooded protesters tried to smash the windows of the glass-fronted police station and another mob set fire to a police van parked in nearby Bridewell Street.
Protesters managed to get up onto the roof of the first floor of the police station and rained down missiles on the police, who lined up to defend the entrance of the police station.
Three police vans were driven into the area, but one was damaged, had its tyres let down and then a fire was built underneath it, burning it out completely as darkness fell.
In other scenes, officers with police dogs were seen attempting to hold back large crowds as demonstrators scaled the walls of the police station and threw fireworks.
Other videos and pictures on social media showed dozens of officers in riot gear guarding the entrance to the station and protesters trying to roll a police van daubed with graffiti.
Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds today condemned the 'appalling' and 'completely unacceptable' violence in Bristol.
He told the BBC news channel: 'Of course, I agree with legitimate protest in a Covid-safe and secure and peaceful way - that is one of the things that is most precious about our democracy - but there is no link between that and the appalling scenes that we saw last night.
'That violence which we saw last night, which was completely unacceptable, does absolutely nothing for the cause of those of us who are making perfectly legitimate arguments about concerns around the Policing Bill which in the way that it seeks to limit protests.'
Meanwhile Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the events in Bristol were 'inexcusable' and 'completely unacceptable'.
The former director of public prosecutions said he hoped those responsible for the violence were brought to justice.
'I hope that the perpetrators are identified and prosecuted where that's appropriate,' Sir Keir told LBC Radio.
Darren Jones, the Labour MP for Bristol North West, said: 'You don't campaign for the right to peaceful protest by setting police vans on fire or graffitiing buildings.'
For more pictures, see the original article.
Comment: See also: