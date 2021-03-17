© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



The foreign secretary has warned that making exceptions to Covid-induced lockdown restrictions for protest movements could lead to further 'disobedience' and rule breaking, as critics question police at Sarah Everard vigil.Speaking on Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said there was an "inherently difficult challenge" in balancing people's desire to protest and share their grievances with the need to control the pandemic."The thorny issue is how we allow peaceful protest expressing our concern with something as terrible as the Sarah Everard case with also the public concern as we come through this vicious and deadly pandemic," Raab told Sky News."So that's the very fine line we've got to navigate," the foreign secretary said, as heand lockdown rule breakers.and called on those gathered to disperse. Several women were arrested, including at least four who were standing on the edge of a bandstand in Clapham Common.Four arrests were made in total, three for alleged breaches of Covid lockdown laws and a fourth for assaulting an emergency worker.A smaller group of people have gathered on Tuesday morning, blocking traffic along Westminster Bridge. Coronavirus restrictions currently ban large outdoor gatherings.