If social distancing must be enforced, it should be enforced with proportion, common sense and empathy. It is not at all clear that the police can be trusted to do this.

Derbyshire Police have tweeted a menacing video warning the public to stay away from the Peak District during the coronavirus lockdown.The video shows police drone footage ofThe footage gives us a glimpse into the dystopia unfolding before our eyes. In the name of fighting coronavirus . Millions of people are effectively under house arrest.It is abundantly clear that the people being shamed by Derbyshire Police have done nothing wrong. They are walking alone or in small groups. And with so much distance between them and everyone else - the Peak District could hardly be more sparsely populated - they pose no danger of spreading the virus to anyone.