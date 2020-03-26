© Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images



Many firms could still close, sending millions into unemployment.

Millions of people are about to discover something they didn't know about British life.People who have paid tax and national insurance for years and never been near the social security system will be turning to it in their hour of need; yet far too late, like trapeze artists falling through the air, they will find that the net beneath them has been lowered dangerously close to the ground and is badly torn.If these people once believed relentlessly misleading tabloid tales of benefit scroungers, they will have a rude awakening. They will find that when Iain Duncan Smith turned the screw on social security in 2012, he was right to warn claimants: "This is not an easy life any more, chum." As if it ever was.The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has done well to honour 80% of wages for those "furloughed" from shut-down businesses - up to £2,500 a month. No one knows how many that covers and at what cost, but it was a macroeconomic necessity.The 15% self-employed are urgently seeking a matching plan, with the Treasury under intense pressure for a rapid response. Most of the self-employed are low-paid: their median income is just £10,000, according to Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Some won't qualify, if they have earning partners. But many will have been forced into sham "self-employment" by tax-cheating companies. They will be desperate - and angry. The Resolution Foundation wants them paid 80% of average earnings over the past three years - or, says the RSA Populus poll.Let's hope that injustice is fixed. But even then, watch the shock as millions fall on the untender mercies of the Department for Work and Pensions, to discover what happened to benefits in the past decade. While never over-generous, by 2010 Labour had greatly lifted living standards for low earners, especially for children: Gordon Brown's tax credits raised a million children and a million pensioners out of poverty., according to new research by Kerris Cooper and John Hills, a professor at the London School of Economics,. Never "all in this together", Osborne justified it by raining down abuse on low-paid families. The hypocrisy: as the current editor of the London Evening Standard, he ran Christmas collections for poor families!An early case was a Hartlepool family whose empty room belonged to their recently deceased 10-year-old. Housing benefit for renters was cut brutally. Introducing the two-child limit was exceptionally unjust.while waiting at least five weeks for first payments. As with HMRC, a stripped-down DWP workforce is at risk of being overwhelmed. Some talking to the Treasury are shocked to find its staff clueless about the meanness of a benefits system they have cut and cut again. That explains Sunak's sudden extra £20 a week and slight easing of housing benefit: they had no idea.Torsten Bell, head of the Resolution Foundation, says people on £50,000 salaries have been anxiously asking him about benefits rates. They're in for a shock, he says. Unlike the previous tax credit system, universal credit only allows savings of £6,000 (it takes steep deductions from savings up to £16,000). People hoping this is only temporary will be distraught at having to use up their rainy-day funds, often saved for years for a deposit on a home. The foundation is lobbying urgently to have this savings means-test dropped.Hills says a couple with two children will get £266 a week. And take from that £115 - the average amount that housing benefit falls short of rental payments. Many new claimants will run up rent arrears. Expect them to plunge immediately into poverty, miles below the £384 minimum income standard for a family of four, says Hills.Some singles will get a shock too. Under-35s will be living on £73, and only funded for a room in a shared flat, in the cheapest third of rentals in the area.Many who see themselves as middle class will confront the reality of Britain's nonexistent safety net. It is, says the IFS's Paul Johnson, "extraordinarily low". One piece of advice from all these experts I've talked to: apply immediately, to limit these delays and debts. "Too many will wait, borrow from family, deny it's happening to them, feeling the stigma. Apply at once," says Torsten Bell.Benefits offer penury, not a life of Riley. Rishi Sunak has been lavishly praised, not least for his empathic language: "We will be judged by our capacity for compassion". But his compassion will be judged by how far he keeps benefit rates below the most basic poverty line.