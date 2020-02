© Getty Images / AFP



Gary Biddle is professor of financial accounting at the University of Melbourne and teaches at Columbia University, London Business School and the University of Hong Kong.

Back in 2007, signs of a market collapse were evident in overpriced shares, investor complacency, and fast-sprouting hedge funds and brokerage accounts. China was then an emerging economic power with ample debt capacity to cushion the world's fall.But both China and US got their responses to the global financial crisis wrong. Rather than stimulating consumption that still lags, China stimulated investment despite its industrial overcapacity. The US stimulated consumption (remember "cash for clunkers"?) rather than investing in new technologies, worker retraining and still creaking infrastructure.Each wasted US$4 trillion in fiscal stimulus doing what the other should have done. Central bankers came to the rescue with now long-in-the-tooth monetary stimulus that is setting the stage for our next downturn.Many governments also got wrong "too big to fail" bank protections initially hailed as cushioning the global meltdown. None other than then Fed chairman Ben Bernanke warned the US Congress that "too big to fail" policies create moral hazard. The reasoning is simple. Any executive protected from failure will take upside risks when a comfortable retirement awaits.When CNN asked me in 2012 about a big bank fine, I said it was the "new normal". Since then, big banks have attracted some US$250 billion in fines, their balance sheets remain undercushioned, and their misdeeds feature in headlines daily.Today,. A big-dues-paying EU member - Britain - just exited and, as Angela Merkel's grip weakens, Germany won't want to bail out more. In the Middle East, ancient conflicts endure. In Asia, Africa and South America, new and old tensions simmer. China's economy, which comprised nearly 20 per cent of global gross domestic product last year, is slowing, dragging down trading partners, and China's debt-to-GDP ratio Then there are financial risks arising from current accounting for intangible assets and derivatives. Much like dark matter - some 85 per cent of all matter that physicists say is missing from the universe -This makes it challenging to reliably estimate asset and investment returns fundamental to investment decisions and efficient capital allocation.Equally eye-popping is thedue to "netting" that assumes counterclaim matching and liquidity that won't exist during the next financial crisis, as for the last.Derivatives of such magnitude mean that even small mismatches will cause instant insolvency for many firms, among them some big banks.Already, the highly contagious 2019-nCov is circulating widely, portending a profound global impact on public health, consumer spending, logistics supply chains, capital investments, country politics and markets.Also apparent is financial market complacency fuelled by a bet that central banks will keep interest rates low as long as economies are weak. A daring dance, you might say, with many investors thinking they'll dash from the dance floor when the music stops.If we learned anything from the global financial crisis, it is that trading strategies used by everybody don't work when everybody uses them. Add trade wars, global warming effects and fair value accounting that will pass resulting losses through earnings, and it's easy to panic.My view is that, in the longer run, new technologies in the right hands will bail us out after a market dip. While triggers for dips are difficult to predict, one thing is certain: central bankers face a dilemma.