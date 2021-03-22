© AFP / Christophe Simon



A street festival in Marseille that attracted crowds of merrymakers ended with tear gas and fines after local authorities declared the event unlawful and dispatched police to clear out the area.A huge crowd of people, most of them young and without masks, paraded through the southern port city as they played music and danced. According to police estimates, the celebration attracted as many as 6,500 participants.Costumed revelers also marched around a large bonfire in the street as they sang songs.It's unclear if there were any arrests, but numerous people were given €135 ($160) fines for forgoing a face mask.Several areas of France, including the capital, Paris, were recently placed under four-week lockdown amid a third wave of Covid-19 infections.Anti-lockdown protests were held over the weekend in cities around the world, with some rallies resulting in scuffles and arrests. On Sunday, police clashed with hundreds of demonstrators in Bristol who were protesting against a bill that would dramatically increase police powers in the UK.