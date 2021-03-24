ahmad al issa posts
The news broke on Tuesday that the name of the suspected mass shooter in the Boulder, Colorado supermarket incident was released. The suspect, who is accused of killing ten innocent people, including a police officer, is named Ahmad al Alissa.

"Police have identified the suspect in the Boulder, Colo., shooting as Ahmad Alissa," the New York Daily News reported. "The 21-year-old is charged with 10 counts of murder in the first degree in connection with the Monday afternoon shooting at the King Sooper supermarket, police said Tuesday at a press conference."

Reports also surfaced that the Biden administration has been briefed on potential ISIS sympathies.


There is even more harrowing information that is being reported by Posobiec.



Nonetheless, there were several blue check Twitter commentators who assumed a "white" person must have been responsible for the atrocity.
sally splanin tweet
julie dicaro tweet
There were others pointed out by social media expert Caleb Hull.

While the suspect al Alissa's social media accounts are being scrubbed, Becker News has been able to obtain various posts from the suspects' accounts that defy the left-wing narrative.

ahmad al issa post
They show a pattern of anti-Trump rage and vitriol.

ahmad al issa post
Contrary to the widespread media narrative about racism fueling mass shootings, this may be a plausible case of media bias and unsubstantiated accusations of racism fueling a mass shooting.

ahmad al issa post 3
It is not yet clear if al Alissa was an Islamic extremist, but it appears from his social media posts that he was a proponent of Islam.

ahmad al issa post
It also appears that al Alissa was not reluctant about using inflammatory language that the left would characterize as "homophobic."
ahmad al issa post
While at the same time, al Alissa drew on the language of the left, such as blaming daily life inconveniences on "racist, Islamophobic people."

As noted on Sunday, there has been a surge of "hate crimes" against Americans that may plausibly be explained as media-fueled bias against conservatives, Republicans, Trump supporters, and even regular Americans.

Since the case of the suspected Boulder shooter doesn't fit the media narrative of a spike in right-wing mass shooting, just like the Atlanta shooter's motives don't appear to fit that of an anti-Asian "hate crime," expect the coverage to disappear over the next few days.