© Reuters / Cecil Disharoon
Police officers and an ambulance are seen at the scene where an active shooter was reported at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, March 22, 2021.
Police have publicly identified the victims who lost their lives in a grocery store shooting in Colorado.

Ten people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, law enforcement officials released the names of the victims, aged 20 to 65, including a police officer, as well as the alleged perpetrator, who was captured and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.


Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the victims as: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; police officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.

"Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Herold said. "We're committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation, and we'll bring justice to each of these families."
© Reuters / City of Boulder
An undated photo of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, identified by police as the suspect in a mass shooting at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, released March 23, 2021
Law enforcement officers arrived on-scene minutes after dispatched, and they exchanged gunfire with the alleged shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, in which he was hit, according to a press release from the Boulder Police Department. Police added that no other law enforcement officers were injured.


Alissa, an Arvada resident, is in custody and was hospitalized after getting shot in the leg.

Police did not reveal the alleged shooter's motive.
© Boulder Police Department via AP
Officer Eric Talley was the first to arrive after responding to a call about shots fired.
Talley, one of the shooting victims, was the first officer to arrive on scene. On Monday, Herold characterized Talley's actions as "heroic," and his father, Homer Talley, told CNN it "didn't surprise me he was the first one there. He loved his family more than anything."

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement, "Today we saw the fact of evil," adding, "As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccines continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today."

He continued: "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it's not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don't personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."