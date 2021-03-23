Society's Child
Boulder police identify victims and alleged shooter in Colorado grocery store massacre
Mike Brest
Washington Examiner
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 17:05 UTC
Washington Examiner
Tue, 23 Mar 2021 17:05 UTC
Police have publicly identified the victims who lost their lives in a grocery store shooting in Colorado.
Ten people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, law enforcement officials released the names of the victims, aged 20 to 65, including a police officer, as well as the alleged perpetrator, who was captured and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the victims as: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; police officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
"Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Herold said. "We're committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation, and we'll bring justice to each of these families."
Alissa, an Arvada resident, is in custody and was hospitalized after getting shot in the leg.
Police did not reveal the alleged shooter's motive.
CNN it "didn't surprise me he was the first one there. He loved his family more than anything."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement, "Today we saw the fact of evil," adding, "As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccines continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today."
He continued: "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it's not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don't personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."
Ten people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, law enforcement officials released the names of the victims, aged 20 to 65, including a police officer, as well as the alleged perpetrator, who was captured and charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold identified the victims as: Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; police officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
"Our hearts go out to all the victims killed during this senseless act of violence," Herold said. "We're committed with state, local, and federal authorities for a thorough investigation, and we'll bring justice to each of these families."
Alissa, an Arvada resident, is in custody and was hospitalized after getting shot in the leg.
Police did not reveal the alleged shooter's motive.
CNN it "didn't surprise me he was the first one there. He loved his family more than anything."
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement, "Today we saw the fact of evil," adding, "As spring sprung this weekend, and vaccines continue to get into arms, lightness creeped back in only for the darkness to descend on us again today."
He continued: "Our community anxiously awaits more information on the victims, hoping it's not our friends, coworkers and neighbors but knowing in our tight knit community it will be, and even if we don't personally know them, we all mourn their senseless killing and our sense of safety in our local grocery store."
See Also:
Reader Comments
MaoriNinja 2021-03-23T18:19:15Z
Watched the live footage a few minutes after it started. Seemed almost as if it was staged... “dead” bodies with no blood, people walking around nonchalantly as the “journalist” runs around screaming in a panic. Same single guy interviewed across all networks... meanwhile, lots of stuff going on elsewhere (like Miami)...
Latest News
- Mandatory vaccination against coronavirus would be wrong, says Russian deputy PM, warning some citizens still 'distrust' all jabs
- Public pressure: Biden administration finally releases images of migrant facilities at Texas border
- A star just exploded in Cassiopeia region, and it is easy to observe
- Sedition charges could be looming in Capitol riot, prosecutor says
- Tucker and Kristi Noem clash after she appears to fold on signing bill protecting girls' sports
- Ancient 'Hobbit' species closely related to Denisovans and Neanderthals
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Ivermectin: The Suppressed Miracle Drug for Covid-19
- New Comet C/2021 D2 (ZTF)
- Harassment: Colorado baker sued once more by same attorney over alleged LGBTQ bias
- Boulder police identify victims and alleged shooter in Colorado grocery store massacre
- Trump slump continues: News ratings, traffic still plummeting post-election
- No matter who wins in the latest Israeli election, it's clear that the Palestinians will be the losers
- Weeks after Dr. Seuss is censored, a new children's book will feature story of Dr. Fauci's life
- First week of spring sees plenty of fresh snow on Mount Hood, Oregon - up to 17 inches
- Colorado snow totals for March 22: 10-plus inches in the Colorado Springs area
- The Monsanto Papers: Getting dirty
- Poll shows overwhelming majority support voter ID laws
- The biggest COVID-19 vaccine skeptics? Frontline health care workers
- Gray whale dies after beaching at Dockweiler, California
- Veteran facing charges over Capitol protest says cops told his group they wouldn't be arrested if they left, so he did — they lied
- Mandatory vaccination against coronavirus would be wrong, says Russian deputy PM, warning some citizens still 'distrust' all jabs
- Public pressure: Biden administration finally releases images of migrant facilities at Texas border
- No matter who wins in the latest Israeli election, it's clear that the Palestinians will be the losers
- Russia's Lavrov seen wearing cheeky mask in China
- Israel prepares for 'Capitol-style' attack on Knesset after election
- Anonymous US officials claim intel of Iran threatening US Army base and key American general
- Mass federalization: How Washington is bailing out failed states, decapitating competitive ones and ending America as you knew it
- If Israel accuses Iran of doing something, Israel is likely already doing it
- Overwhelming surge has CBP planning to release migrants into US WITHOUT court date: Report
- Russian FM laments Biden's refusal to debate Putin, places blame for poor state of US-Russia relations on Washington
- Trump to launch new social media platform in next couple months after meeting with companies
- Israel revokes permit of Palestinian foreign minister
- Alejandro Mayorkas says border is closed but children won't be expelled
- Saudi Arabia proposes ceasefire in Yemen, Houthi's want deadly blockade lifted
- By increasing its nuclear weapon stockpile, 'hypocritical' UK is violating 50-year-old non-proliferation treaty — Russian senator
- The Next 'Great' War
- Russia, China need to move away from dollar to reduce risks of US sanctions - Lavrov
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Farm of the Future - AI+Blockchain & De-Extincted DNA Library - The Beast System Appears
- China buys more Iranian and Venezuelan oil undermining US sanctions
- Congressman asks Veteran Affairs to strip benefits from veterans that participated in the Jan 6 Capitol riot
- Sedition charges could be looming in Capitol riot, prosecutor says
- Tucker and Kristi Noem clash after she appears to fold on signing bill protecting girls' sports
- Harassment: Colorado baker sued once more by same attorney over alleged LGBTQ bias
- Boulder police identify victims and alleged shooter in Colorado grocery store massacre
- Trump slump continues: News ratings, traffic still plummeting post-election
- Weeks after Dr. Seuss is censored, a new children's book will feature story of Dr. Fauci's life
- Poll shows overwhelming majority support voter ID laws
- Veteran facing charges over Capitol protest says cops told his group they wouldn't be arrested if they left, so he did — they lied
- Miami Beach extends state of emergency, curfew & road closures for 3 weeks as police struggle to contain wild parties
- Asian-American woman attacked in possible hate crime while ON THE WAY TO A PROTEST against anti-Asian violence
- 10 killed in Boulder store shooting, including police officer, suspect in custody
- New HBO documentary 'Q: Into the Storm' is just like QAnon in that it is vapid entertainment selling itself as truth
- It will never end: Social distancing 'may be needed for few years until world is vaccinated' according to UK head of immunization
- The richest Americans don't report at least 20 percent of their income to the IRS, new research suggests
- Kremlin secret assassination list REVEALED! But only if you're ready to believe the anonymous & erratic 'spy' sources beloved by Western media, that is...
- Ikea goes on trial in France accused of spying on staff using police and private detectives
- Trump's gone, though 'Blame Russia' is MSM's favorite rallying cry, Americans perceive China as nation's top adversary
- Rep. Sanchez: Not appropriate for reporters to see inside border facilities for children
- Former Scottish ambassador Craig Murray facing prison over reporting of defence case in Alex Salmond trial
- 15K+ migrant children now held in US custody amid border surge
- Ancient 'Hobbit' species closely related to Denisovans and Neanderthals
- Mural depicts first documented record of Maya salt sale in marketplace
- The Enduring Relevance of Czesław Miłosz's 'The Captive Mind'
- The murky origins of an enigmatic artifact
- The US pivot to Asia: Cold war lessons from Vietnam to today
- Bible scroll fragments, 6,000 year old mummified child & world's oldest basket found in Dead Sea 'Cave of Horror'
- Why Channel 37 doesn't exist on your tv (and what it has to do with aliens)
- Best of the Web: Return of the Leviathan: The Fascist Roots of the CIA and the True Origin of the Cold War
- Does this bronze age burial treasure reveal a powerful European female leader?
- Researchers solve more of the mystery of Laos megalithic jars
- The great Quebec blackout, March 13, 1989
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old Antikythera 'computer' may be closer to being solved
- BBC leaked files: UK's state media engaged in anti-Moscow information warfare operations in Eastern Europe
- Scythians also settled down and practiced agriculture says new study
- Biden should end U.S. hypocrisy on Israeli nukes
- Space, spies & suicide: How Roscosmos adviser and ex-journo Ivan Safronov crash-landed at the centre of NATO-linked espionage drama
- Africa's lost Empire - The Kingdom of Aksum
- Ancient settlements associated with 'Polish Pyramids' discovered
- Laos mysterious plain of jars
- Ex-CIA chief gives JFK assassination some QAnon-style spin
- A star just exploded in Cassiopeia region, and it is easy to observe
- New Comet C/2021 D2 (ZTF)
- Getting angry at children 'similar to serious abuse' as it harms brain growth, study finds
- Warp speed may be possible with tremendous amount of energy
- Becoming the King in the North: Identification with fictional characters is associated with greater self - other neural overlap
- New nova visible in Cassiopeia constellation discovered by amateur astronomer
- Many deep-sea microbes invisible to mammalian immune system
- Enigmatic circling behavior observed in numerous marine animals
- 'Deep Time' experiment with 15 people sealed in dark cave for 40 days begins
- Glaciers and enigmatic stone stripes in the Ethiopian highlands
- Best of the Web: Record number of asteroids observed flying past Earth in 2020 - Despite lockdowns interrupting surveys
- Discovery identifies non-DNA mechanism involved in transmitting paternal experience to offspring
- Audi will stop developing internal combustion engines
- New research claims wormholes across the universe are traversable, with one small catch
- NFTs explained: What is a non-fungible token and why are Elon Musk, Kings of Leon and Jack Dorsey selling them
- Microbes unknown to science discovered on The International Space Station
- Scientists stunned to discover plants beneath mile-deep Greenland ice
- Karma family of asteroids potential source of near-Earth asteroids
- 7,000 year-old evidence for malaria changes understanding of one of world's deadliest diseases
- The Great Québec Blackout was caused by double tap CMEs
- First week of spring sees plenty of fresh snow on Mount Hood, Oregon - up to 17 inches
- Colorado snow totals for March 22: 10-plus inches in the Colorado Springs area
- Gray whale dies after beaching at Dockweiler, California
- Dead humpback whale washes up on Blyth beach, UK
- Dead 18-foot-long humpback whale washes up on Pea Island, North Carolina
- Australia swamped by worst flooding in decades: spiders, snakes are everywhere
- Arctic Walrus spotted in Wales days after being seen in Ireland
- Temperature extremes: Greece split in half - snow in the north, warm in the south
- Thousands of homes damaged by floods in northern regions of Peru
- Snowmobiler dies in avalanche triggered by a cornice collapse near Truckee, California - 33 such deaths in US this season
- Powerful eruption of the Pacaya volcano covers everything around in ash, Guatemala
- Baby girl killed by family dog in Springfield, Illinois
- Lightning kills Salvador surfer training for tournament
- Shallow 3.5 earthquake hits northwest France
- Late snowfall hits the island of Mallorca, Spain
- Volcano erupts near Iceland's capital after weeks of seismic activity
- 6.1-magnitude quake hits west of Macquarie Island
- Magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocks northeastern Japan
- Flash floods, towns evacuated and dams on the brink of spilling over as wild weather slams New South Wales, Australia
- Snowstorm hits Murmansk, Russia
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky from New Hampshire to North Carolina
- Daytime meteor streaks over Jersey, Channel Islands - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Spectacular meteor fireball in Belem, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Pittsburgh
- Space rock reportedly hits Cuba, lights up night sky, causes explosions
- Bright meteor fireball over Spain (March 17)
- Large meteor fireball turns night into day over Indonesia
- Very bright bolide over Minas Gerais, Brazil on March 11
- Meteor fireball streaks over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (March 15)
- Meteor fireball seen traveling across sky over Tokyo
- Meteor fireball blazes over Florida
- Vermonters see, hear, feel meteor fireball speeding over state
- Meteor fireball over Sakurajima Volcano, Japan on March 3
- Best of the Web: Blazing meteor fireball observed across UK - Update: Sonic boom reported
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Ontario, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across Central Arkansas sky
- Meteor fireball turns night into day in Mallorca, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Alberta, Canada
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Ivermectin: The Suppressed Miracle Drug for Covid-19
- The Monsanto Papers: Getting dirty
- The biggest COVID-19 vaccine skeptics? Frontline health care workers
- Blood-brain barrier leak could possibly cause poor memory
- Best of the Web: COVID prevention - an effective alternative to vaccines
- How sperm 'remember' and pass on non-DNA-coded traits to embryos
- Why are we vaccinating children against covid-19?
- Microbiome-immunotherapy connection revealed in new study
- Collected evidence that lockdowns do more harm than good
- Spain investigating woman's death two weeks after dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- Covid much less deadly says new study
- Lab-created heart valves can grow with the recipient
- No more anal probes? Non-invasive skin swabs are enough to quickly detect Covid-19, new study finds
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: Celebrity Health Advice - Who's Allowed to Say What?
- Italy opens manslaughter case after teacher dies hours after getting AstraZeneca vaccine
- Is covid the most deadly infectious disease in a century?
- Is Gardasil vaccine linked to record birth rate declines?
- The EU-AstraZeneca row: a complete timeline
- Giving teens cross-sex hormones causes premature aging
- Researchers find key to preventing killer allergic reactions - embedded in our own immune systems.
- A mind made out of silk?
- Study shows stronger brain activity after writing on paper than on tablet or smartphone
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Stalking the Night Stalker: Richard Ramirez, Intraspecies Predator
- Best of the Web: On the psychology of the conspiracy denier
- Better way to measure consciousness found by researchers
- Research shows that BSers are more likely to fall for BS
- Unrelenting, omnipresent fear short circuits the human brain
- 'Decolonising Math' is rooted in a decades-old conflict
- The emerging totalitarian dystopia: Interview with Professor Mattias Desmet
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Joshua Slocum: We're Living in a Cluster B World
- You're not trans. You're just weird
- Scientists designing method to remove fear, boost 'confidence' and alter individual preferences via brain simulation
- Study provides detailed look on the neuroscience of placebo effects
- Psychological 'signature' for the extremist mind uncovered by Cambridge researchers
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- Instead of traditional warfare, Chinese military will now be trained to shout wrong pronouns at American troops
- Putin challenges Biden to stair-climbing contest
- World first as Scottish politician misleads parliament
- Powerful: Military to allow troops to replace standard camo with colors of their gender identity flag
- Brilliant White House video editor pieces together 2 minutes of coherent Biden remarks from 2 hours of raw footage
- NY Times demands 'journalists should be able to destroy people's lives without fear of harassment'
- Heroic Secret Service agent dives in front of Biden as reporter tries to ask question
- Think Dr. Seuss is bad? 12 more children's books that deserve immediate canceling
- Meghan Markle inspires millions of young girls with message that no matter how famous, rich, and powerful they are, they will always be oppressed
- In new Dr. Seuss book, Cat in the Hat gives kids puberty blockers while their mother isn't home
- Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
- With pandemic winding down, people who yell at others to wear masks in danger of never feeling important again
- Octopus steals camera, wins underwater photography competition with selfie
- Activists fight racism by driving all people of color out of pop culture
- Cuomo tries to divert attention from sex scandal by reminding everyone of nursing home scandal
- Secret strategy: Texas removes mask mandate to scare all the Californians away
- Flashback: State of California votes to officially secede from reality
- HHS nominee says kids should decide for themselves whether to stick a knife in a toaster
- Biden clarifies that stimulus checks are 'just an idea'
- Resourceful Russians! Diplomats employ push trolley to depart from North Korea amid covid border restrictions
Hyde Park, London, 20 March 2021
Quote of the Day
There is no safe dose of radiation.
- Prof. Edward P. Radford, Physician and Epidemiologist
Recent Comments
" Comment: The man knows how to make a statement." :) +1 Echo your words and FM Lavrov's ;) F*CK*NG QUARANTINE 1000%!!!
Actually quite funny and prolly close to truth :P
Kinda funny, actually. LOL
Seems to me that the bill as written was setup for failure in the courts. Perhaps it was prudent for Noem to kick it back to the legislature?
Couldn't finish the article. Thought I would be sick!
Comment: 10 killed in Boulder store shooting, including police officer, suspect in custody