10 killed in Boulder store shooting, including police officer, suspect in custody

Ten people were killed in a shooting spree at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, including one police officer, local law enforcement confirmed. A suspected gunman has been arrested."Our hearts go out to all families impacted. There are 10 fatalities," Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold told a press conference on Monday evening, several hours after a gunman went on a shooting rampage at a King Soopers supermarket in the Table Mesa neighborhood.Among the victims was, Herold said, calling the officer's conduct "heroic."Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty also praised the officer. "My heart goes out to Eric Talley's family," he said, while extending condolences to the families of those killed.The names of other victims have not been released as police still have to notify their next of kin.One suspect has been taken into custody and is undergoing treatment for an injury. While police declined to identify the suspect,. Police said that the only person who suffered injuries in the incident was the suspect., with police saying the investigation is in its early stages.Along with police, federal, state and local agencies are taking part in the probe.An earlier report of an "armed, dangerous individual" at a location near the grocery store, which prompted a shelter-in-place notice, turned out to be unrelated to the store shooting, police said.