The student behind the vote to remove the Queen's portrait from an Oxford college is the son of an American millionaire lawyer.AI computer whizz Matthew Katzman, 25 — in Oxford to do research for Google — tabled the motion to get rid of the image.The 1952 print is now stashed in a cupboard at Magdalen College.Previous students include Malia and Sasha Obama and US President Joe Biden's grandchildren.University Chancellor Lord Patten said: "Freedom of speech allows even intelligent people to be obnoxiously ignorant."