© File pic (not the portrait in question)



The group is said to be looking at replacing the picture with "art by or of other influential and inspirational people".An Oxford University students' group has voted to take down a portrait of the Queen from its common room.Magdalen College's president said the group did not represent the university, but the decision has already been criticised by the likes of TV host Piers Morgan and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson - who called it "absurd".She said the college "strongly supports free speech and political debate, and the MCR'S right to autonomy"."Maybe they'll vote to put it up again, maybe they won't. Meanwhile, the photo will be safely stored," added Ms Rose.Students are reportedly looking at replacing the picture with "art by or of other influential and inspirational people".Mr Williamson said the decision to remove the picture was "simply absurd".He tweeted: "She is the Head of State and a symbol of what is best about the UK. During her long reign she has worked tirelessly to promote British values of tolerance, inclusivity & respect around the world."Piers Morgan also hit out at the move, tweeting: "FFS. These woke lunatics are beyond parody. Can we vote to have Monarch-ordered Tower of London imprisonment powers restored for these insolent wastrels?"