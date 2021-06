Former senior Treasury official Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards on Thursday was sentenced to six months in prison for giving thousands of confidential reports related to special prosecutor Robert Mueller 's Russian collusion investigation to multiple news outlets around the world.Edwards, who worked for the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), was charged in 2018 with leaking confidential financial reports to media outlets like BuzzFeed News. Edwards's actions were discovered when agents from the Treasury Inspector General's office detected "a pattern" of unauthorized media disclosures beginning in October 2017.Edwards pleaded guilty in 2020 to conspiring to violate the Bank Secrecy Act."I understand and accept that a lot of information was made available to the public. I do apologize for that, your honor," Edwards said in a statement to the court, which Politico notes was largely unrepentant.Jason Leopold, the BuzzFeed News reporter Edwards had been in contact with, spoke out against her sentencing on Thursday.Leopold was present at the sentencing hearing, Politico notes.BuzzFeed News spokesperson Matt Mittenthal also gave a statement to Politico denouncing Edwards's sentencing."BuzzFeed News supports the actions of whistleblowers and strongly condemns today's sentence of Ms. Edwards," Mittenthal said.