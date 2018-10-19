Puppet Masters
Deep state dominos falling? Indicted leakers linked to Mueller team members Andrew Weissmann and DOJ Fusion GPS Collaborator Bruce Ohr
Gateway Pundit
Thu, 18 Oct 2018 00:00 UTC
On Tuesday, 40-year-old Natalie May Edwards, the senior advisor in the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, was arrested and criminally charged for leaking confidential financial documents relating to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, the Russian embassy and accused Russian spy Maria Butina.
Ms. Edwards, who leaked the documents related to the Manafort case, was interviewed by Ronan Farrow six months ago. It now looks like that was an attempt by her to set herself up as a whistle blower rather than the leaker she is -
Ms. Edwards leaked the FinCEN documents to Jason Leopold, a reporter for BuzzFeed according to Wednesday's announcement by Manhattan federal prosecutors. Hidden in the DOJ complaint is the fact that Edwards's BOSS at FinCEN is a criminal co-conspirator and he holds the title of Associate Director.
Investigative reporter Sean Davis reported that there are only six positions at FinCEN with that title (associate director) -
Additional reporting from Sean Davis shows that one of the Assistant Directors at FinCEN is Thomas Ott. Mr. Ott worked for Fusion GPS collaborator Bruce Ohr at the DOJ. Also, Mr. Ott worked for RICO with Andrew Weissmann at the DOJ -
Weissmann is part of the Mueller 'witch hunt'. He is known for his seedy actions in the past. Weissmann destroyed thousands of Arthur Anderson lives in the early 2000's when his actions were considered 'over reaching' by the courts. Unfortunately, Arthur Anderson was out of business when the verdict was received.
Also a couple of days before being added to the corrupt Mueller 'witch hunt' team, Weissmann met with AP reporters and then the AP released an article about suspicious financial activity by Manafort -
It's suspected that the AP article was sourced with information from Weissman and the only way Weissman could have supplied the information to the AP was through the FinCEN. This information is classified and if Weissmann provided it, it may have been leaked to him by the individuals indicted yesterday. (Remember Weissman and Mr. Ott are connected.)
This may be the tip of the iceberg. Tony Shaffer, retired Intel Operative, states that many more need to be arrested and hints that more are yet to come -
Is this the beginning that we were looking for?
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
The great danger is that under the pressures of anxiety and fear, the alternation of crisis and relaxation and new crisis, the people of the world will come to accept gradually the idea of war, the idea of submission to total power, and the abdication of reason, spirit and individual conscience. The great peril of the...cold war is the progressive deadening of conscience.
No agency more corrupt than the CDC.
The concept of 'god' is only about 500 years old. Who did we worship before that? There never was a 'god' in ancient history. So too a pharaoh....
Perfect cover for financing (read money laundering) "Black OPS".
Why instruct the people as to who and or what instructs the brain? Maybe then, learning will begin. Shalom
I wished someone will have begun speaking about the origins of ancient Santorini. Where did they get their culture, buildings, etc? That holds for...