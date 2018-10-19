The indictment of US Treasury officials yesterday is more important than first thought.On Tuesday, 40-year-old Natalie May Edwards, the senior advisor in the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, was arrested and criminally charged for leaking confidential financial documents relating to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, the Russian embassy and accused Russian spy Maria Butina.Ms. Edwards, who leaked the documents related to the Manafort case, was interviewed by Ronan Farrow six months ago. It now looks like that was an attempt by her to set herself up as a whistle blower rather than the leaker she is -Ms. Edwards leaked the FinCEN documents to Jason Leopold, a reporter for BuzzFeed according to Wednesday's announcement by Manhattan federal prosecutors.Investigative reporter Sean Davis reported that there are only six positions at FinCEN with that title (associate director) -Additional reporting from Sean Davis shows that one of the Assistant Directors at FinCEN is Thomas Ott. Mr. Ott worked for Fusion GPS collaborator Bruce Ohr at the DOJ.Weissmann is part of the Mueller 'witch hunt'. He is known for his seedy actions in the past.Unfortunately, Arthur Anderson was out of business when the verdict was received.Also a couple of days before being added to the corrupt Mueller 'witch hunt' team, Weissmann met with AP reporters and then the AP released an article about suspicious financial activity by Manafort -It's suspected that the AP article was sourced with information from Weissman and the only way Weissman could have supplied the information to the AP was through the FinCEN. This information is classified and if Weissmann provided it, it may have been leaked to him by the individuals indicted yesterday. (Remember Weissman and Mr. Ott are connected.)Is this the beginning that we were looking for?