Haberman tweeted a video Tuesday from CNN that showed apparently QAnon-influenced Trump supporters expressing support for a Myanmar-style coup to reinstate the former president. Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn denied advocating for such a coup on Monday following reports that he had done so at a recent convention, according to The Hill.
An audience member asked why a coup had not happened in the U.S. Flynn responded, "No reason. I mean it, it should happen here." He has since reportedly said there is "NO reason whatsoever for any coup in American, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort."
Haberman followed up with two other notes, stating that the news was not "happening in a vacuum" and that the former president is facing a New York attorney general investigation into his business.
tweeted Sunday that the former president "is not going to be reinstated" and advocated for election integrity laws to secure future elections.
"Even if Biden/Harris were impeached and convicted, there is a constitutionally prescribed presidential succession," Ellis tweeted, adding that the states had an opportunity to "cure the corruption" before President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Polling indicates that more than half of Republican voters believe the former president is the "true" winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Jesse Stiller is a contributor to The Daily Caller