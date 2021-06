© Toby Melville/Reuters



"We need to have agreements on issues such as vaccine passports, COVID status certification and the rest. There has to be some sort of agreement then, at the G7 level, to start, on how travel and passports are going to work going forward."

"A broad consensus emerged out of the discussion between first ministers on collaborative efforts to develop a proof of vaccine credential to enable international travel based on sound principles, including respect for provincial and territorial jurisdiction and privacy of health information."

"If you look at what happened in the world in 2020, it was a terrible year for humanity and it was a terrible year for the international system. It was a terrible year for believers in global cooperation because the world simply became balkanized and everybody was, it was sauve qui peut. Everybody hung on to their stocks of PPE of protective equipment."

"We need to have rules so that there can be no interruptions of supplies across borders, so that we have secure supply chains for the things that we depend on in future."

"Nobody is safe until everybody is safe. What we want the G7 to try to agree to is that instead of vaccinating the whole world by 2024 or 2025, which is ... what we'd achieve on the current timetable, we need to get this done by the end of next year, by 2022. The scientific advice that we have is that [Oxford-AstraZeneca is] a very, very valuable dose and its benefits are very considerable."

Oxford-AstraZeneca

"I'm going to rely wholly on ... our medical health authorities, regulatory authorities. They look at this stuff very carefully. They take a very prudential, a very precautionary approach and they've given us the go-ahead. And we think that overwhelmingly the benefits for the people lie in getting vaccinated."

"But the scientific advice that we have is that it's a very, very valuable dose and its benefits are very considerable."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is looking to the G7 to come to an agreement on implementing vaccine passports and to start discussions on a global pandemic preparedness treaty at next month's meeting in the United Kingdom. Johnson told CBC News chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton in an exclusive Canadian interview airing today:While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that it's too early to discuss reopening the country to international travel, a statement put out by the Prime Minister's Office after Thursday's virtual meeting between the premiers and Trudeau said that discussions on the subject have begun:The provinces need to find a way to work with the federal government on the issue becauseJohnson said that he seesthat would set down approaches to deal with the next pandemic. Johnson told Rosemary Barton Live Johnson said countries around the world found it difficult to share medicines and vaccines, national approaches to quarantine and lockdowns varied greatly and global supply chains for essential goods were disrupted.Johnson also said it's critical to ensure that surplus vaccine doses ordered by developed countries such as Canada and the U.K. are shared with low-income countries as quickly as possible.Johnson said his government struck a deal with the makers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to ensure that doses are shared with the world at cost.Johnson said he would work with the G7 and CanadaThe program pools funds from wealthier countries to buy vaccines for those countries and to ensure low- and middle-income countries have access to vaccines as well.Almost all of the doses being distributed by COVAX are of the. In Canada, provinces have stopped administering the vaccine as a first dose — but Johnson said he is not concerned about their safety.Johnson said that despite the position the U.K. has taken on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Canadians should follow the medical and scientific advice provided by Canadian officials.