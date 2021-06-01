© The Nassau Institute

Money and power are all. We have seen this in the intentional exaggeration of the Covid threat for Big Pharma profits and the institutionalization of arbitrary government power over civil liberty. Today, with the exception of some free Red states, such as Florida, in the Disunited States ourYou are free only by the government's permission. In other words, the US Constitution has lost its authority. We now live under the authority of the power seekers.Government and corporate spying have destroyed privacy, another Constitutionally protected right.Education has been replaced with cult indoctrination. In blue states and in some local school districts of red states, white American students are taught that they are racist by nature. They are infused with personal guilt for slavery that ended 156 years ago. Speech codes are imposed that prevent any challenge to the propaganda masquerading as education. The brainwashing of white Americans is imposed by law in blue states such as California, Washington, Oregon, and New York. Parents who complain are fired by their corporate employers who have imbibed the Critical Race Theory kool-aid. No American who works for a US corporation has freedom of speech.It is today ordinary for white liberals to speak of "exterminating whiteness." Whether they realize it or not, it includes themselves. What is meant by exterminating whiteness? The most radical mean it literally — the genocide of white people. White people being systemic racists are inconsistent with "social justice." Most white liberals, such as those on blue state school boards, mean by exterminating whiteness the extermination of "white values," such as meritocracy and colorblindness.Colorblindness meant that the best person got the job regardless of race. It was seen as a way of guaranteeing that a meritorious black person would not be passed over because of race. But white liberals now say that colorblindness is a white value that upholds meritocracy, whereas "equity" requires that blacks advance because of race, not because of merit.Exterminating whiteness also means taking down white monuments, burning or delisting white books, rewriting white history as one vast ongoing crime. Essentially what is required of us is that we reject and denounce Western civilization. If you don't denounce your civilization, it is proof that you are a racist.It started years ago — "Western Civ has to go." The white liberals thought this was great-denounce your own civilization.Another way of eliminating whiteness is open borders to peoples of color who eventually outnumber and rule the minority whites. The Camp of the Saints explains what to expect. Already we see in the Western world governments more responsive to immigrant-invaders than to ethnic citizens.Many older patriotic Americans dismiss the assaults on whiteness as silly nonsense. It is silly, and it is nonsense, but it is nevertheless highly successful in destroying the system of beliefs that comprise Western civilization. Indeed, the destruction of the beliefs — the glue — that hold our civilization together is almost complete. People such as Martyanov, the Saker, Dimetri Orlov, and myself see collapse staring us in the face. We all hope that we don't outlive its occurrence.In the West everything is denunciatory. Nothing is affirmatory. So many decades of denunciation of the West's crimes has collapsed belief. The West is disarmed and helpless.Strange it is that a disarmed and helpless West is so well defended by the one thousand billion dollar annual budget of the military/security complex and the 700 or so overseas military bases of the Disunited States. But this is no defense of Western civilization. It is a defense of the power and budgets of defense contractors, CIA and other "intelligence agencies," the supply chains for defense industries, the university physics and chemistry faculties on Defense Department grants, the political campaign contributions that flow back from the military industries to candidates for the House, Senate, and Oval Office.The one thousand billion dollar annual "defense" budget requires an enemy, and this requirement negates any security from the vast sum expended. Despite the Defense budget, it is far more dangerous to have an enemy than not to have one. Having Russia as an enemy enhances the defense budget and reduces our safety. For the sake of the power and profit of the US military/security complex Washington needs the Russian threat to keep the money flowing.But what country in its right mind would want as an enemy a nuclear armed country whose weapons systems were far superior to its own?During the 20th century Cold War the US and Soviet leaders worked to reduce tensions. Arms control treaties were agreed, and communication was kept open. This saved the world from many false alarms of incoming ICBMs. Today the tensions, thanks to Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden, are so high that false alarms will be believed. The world can end simply because of a false alarm.For expressing concern together with Stephen Cohn, now deceased to our great loss, that a nuclear war could be the consequence of a lack of trust between Washington and Moscow, I was accused of "Putin worship" by Michael C. Moynihan, a person of no known achievement at a website called "The Daily Beast."As Udo Ulfkotte wrote in his 2014 book, they are Bought Journalists.These bought journalists respect money more than life. If the world experiences nuclear Armageddon, it will be the fault of the Western Presstitutes who helped the military/security complex resurrect the Cold War.