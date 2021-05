© Instagram

Protesters rallied outside a HatWRKS shop in Nashville, while several brands rushed to distance themselves from the scandal over an anti-vaccine patch that resembles the yellow Star of David the Nazis once forced on Jews.Crowds of protesters and journalists swarmed around the HatWRKS shop on 8th Ave S. in Nashville on Saturday, after its owner caused a stir online with a controversial Instagram post promoting a new item - designed around one of the most widely known symbols of the Holocaust.Her apparent lack of remorse led activists to double down on their calls for a boycott, which multiple brand names responded to."Goorin Bros is horrified by the display and selling of the Jewish badge by HatWRKS, a store in Nashville Tennessee, that sells some of our hats," another well-known brand said . "We are looking at all options to fix and address this unfortunate circumstance."Australian manufacturer Akubra Hats also rushed to distance itself from HatWRKS, saying the "content, opinions and value of this stockist are not ones shared by Akubra and as a result we have taken action to cease trading with them."Bailey Hats said the "use of the Star of David by our customer as a statement against vaccination was not just insensitive, but disrespectful and wrong. We encouraged our customer to issue a sincere apology for her mistake and have suspended her account in the meantime."