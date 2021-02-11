Comment: By firing her, they have of course just proved her point, on every level: they hate her for her political views, are persecuting her accordingly, are today's fascists, and their behavior will likely worsen on a similar trajectory to the Nazis'.
A statement by Lucasfilm was obtained by io9, reading: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."
Comment: That's utter BS, as we'll see from her actual post below.
Carano's post about Nazi Germany caused the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend widely on Twitter. She later deleted the post, but screenshots of it continued to be shared online. The actress' controversies go back months, however, to before the premiere of The Mandalorian's second season, in which she featured prominently.
Carano has been accused of transphobia after mocking the practice of including pronouns in Twitter bios, and has also shared sentiments mocking mask-wearing and fuelling COVID-denialism. The controversy was further fuelled by tweets falsely suggesting voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections.
Comment: They hate her for her political views.
"They have been looking for a reason to fire her for two months, and today was the final straw," said an insider source quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.
While not confirmed, Carano was expected to play a part in the upcoming Rangers of the New Republic Star Wars TV show, while other rumors suggested a Cara Dune-centric show was in the works before the actress' controversial November tweets.
Comment: If Carano had suggested that anyone pro-Trump, pro-freedom of speech and anti-lockdown was behaving like Nazis, she'd have been promoted. Instead, the media is flat-out lying to everyone's face, telling them her post was anti-Semitic!!!
Here is the 'offending' post:
The Woke Left apparently found this offensive because they inferred from her comment that she was placing them in the role of the Nazis today. Carano herself never actually made this comparison, but the Woke Left is highly sensitive to the truth being exposed: the racialist and genocidal motives they project onto others... actually emanate from them.
They are so exquisitely tuned to 'detecting and deleting WrongThink' that the reason Carano first came on their radar back in the summer of 2020 was because - like sentinels for The Borg - they had noticed that the actress had not been actively voicing support for the BLM
riotsstreet parties.
Carano's response to all this?
Priceless:
And this from the day before she was fired for WrongThink: