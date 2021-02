After months of controversy, Lucasfilm has confirmed that Mandalorian actress Gina Carano is not currently employed at the company, and that there are no plans for her to return in the future. The statement comes after Carano made an Instagram post A statement by Lucasfilm was obtained by io9 , reading: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless,are abhorrent and unacceptable."Carano's post about Nazi Germany caused the hashtag #FireGinaCarano to trend widely on Twitter. She later deleted the post, but screenshots of it continued to be shared online. The actress' controversies go back months, however, to before the premiere of The Mandalorian's second season , in which she featured prominently.Carano has been accused of transphobia after mocking the practice of including pronouns in Twitter bios, and has also shared sentiments mocking mask-wearing and fuelling COVID-denialism. The controversy was further fuelled by tweets falsely suggesting voter fraud in the 2020 presidential elections., and today was the final straw," said an insider source quoted by The Hollywood Reporter While not confirmed, Carano was expected to play a part in the upcoming Rangers of the New Republic Star Wars TV show, while other rumors suggested a Cara Dune-centric show was in the works before the actress' controversial November tweets.